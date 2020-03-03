A Muskegon man was sent to prison for 30 to 48 months after pleading guilty to three counts of violating probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
David Ramone Wilson of Muskegon was sentenced to that term and remanded to the Mason County Jail after Judge Susan K. Sniegowski agreed with the sentencing recommendations set forth by the prosecution. Wilson was given credit for 372 days by Sniegowski.
“I understand people make mistakes,” Sniegowski said in rendering her decision. “You had 13 priors (convictions). You understand what it means to comply with these conditions. Community supervision is not appropriate for you.”
Wilson was sentenced last August to 90 days in the Tri-County Community Adjucation Program, or TRI CAP. Wilson left the program after he said he completed all of the work, but he left early, which led to one of the counts of probation violation.
He then stayed in a home also occupied by children under 17, a second violation, but he said he was only there when the children were not around such as when they were at school.
His third violation was not reporting in upon the request of his probation officer, and that led to a warrant for his arrest.