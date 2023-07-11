Chloe Kimes is coming home for a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Ludington State Park's Lake Michigan Beach House.
One year after the release of her self-titled debut album, the Mason County-born singer and songwriter is homebound on a regional tour spanning five stops in Michigan, as well as a few in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee, home of Kimes’ Nashville base of operations.
Kimes is particularly looking forward to the Ludington State Park gig, which is part of the Friends of Ludington State Park group’s summer concert series.
In the decade since she started writing and playing, performing in the series has become a cherished tradition.
“It’s just become my favorite part of the summer over time, because of how supportive the Friends of the Ludington State Park have been,” Kimes told the Daily News on Tuesday.
She said she also credits Instrumental Music & Sound with making the show possible. The music store is sponsoring and providing sound for the concert, as it did when Kimes last performed at the Lake Michigan Beach House in July 2022.
“I can’t travel with a PA anymore because I’m traveling with a full band,” she said. “To have Instrumental on board, bringing out all their gear … it feels so collaborative and it’s just such a good community to come home to.”
The state park performance will be Kimes’ only stop in Mason County before she and her four-piece band head to 20 Front Street for Lake Orion Live on July 19, and Bell’s Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo on July 20.
The Bell’s gig is also special, as it’s “been a dream to play there for a long time,” Kimes said, calling the venue “legendary.”
The state park concert will feature some tracks from Kimes’ debut album, which have developed and evolved since she recorded them.
The show will also feature some older tracks — a special offering for the hometown audience.
She said Ludington is “one of the only places” where she’ll perform some of those early songs, because she has friends and family in the area who want to hear them.
“I put some old favorites in my hometown sets because I have people who know that music because they were around when I was first doing that,” she said. “That’s a real special thing that I want to honor.”
The concert will also feature some new pieces, which Kimes has been workshopping with her band.
“I have some new music in my set that we’ve been working on the last couple months,” she said. “I’m really excited about the new stuff we’re working on.”
She added that she’s not quite ready to record the new tracks just yet, but she looks forward to developing them further and sharing them with her Mason County fans.
Kimes said the concert will “definitely be a fresh show,” also including some choice covers that locals will appreciate.
As for a follow-up album, Kimes is taking her time; she said she poured the first 10 years of her music career into her self-titled debut, and with that album only one year old, she’s not in a rush to release a sophomore record. She is starting to think about one, however, and she's excited about the what the future holds.
Kimes won't have much free time to see the sights when she’s in town, but she said she and her bandmates are going to make an effort to enjoy some of the area’s summer hotspots.
“We have one day off, and I plan to spend it at the beach,” Kimes said. “You can find me at the state park or Stearns Park — wherever we end up.
“My bandmates are looking forward to exploring the dunes. At this point they’ve come to love Ludington as much as I do.”