Sarah Stechschulte, artist and owner of My Inspired Studio, was the winner of the second annual Momentum 5X5 pitch night competition Thursday at Epworth Auditorium.
Stechschulte’s pitch was to develop My Inspired Studio, which is an online, membership-based website, where customers will subscribe to a monthly creative art kit.
“I am ready to help the community and get this started,” Stechschulte said.
Stechschulte was awarded $5,000, courtesy of the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Epworth Assembly General Manager Kim Hamm. “It has been a wonderful experience to be able to encourage entrepreneurs and nonprofits in our community. We congratulate My Inspired Studio but also all our presenters and everyone who submitted an idea.”
Stechschulte also received a spot in the Momentum Business Plan Competition’s top 10. That competition will be in May 2020.
