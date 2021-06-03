Nadia Grierson has been busy with school, track and studying her spelling list since she won the 24th annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee in March.
She’s been putting in the effort in preparation for the upcoming Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is back this year after last year’s bee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bee this year will be run a little differently. Beginning June 12, spellers will compete virtually in the first three rounds of competition — the preliminary round, the quarterfinal round and the semifinal round.
If the speller makes it out of those three rounds, the top 10 to 12 spellers will be invited to join Scripps for the in-person finals on July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.
“As the world continues to adapt to an ongoing pandemic, (the Scripps National Spelling Bee) is committed to reimagining the beloved competition in a way that safely allows our exceptional spellers to continue this iconic tradition on the national stage,” stated Adam Symson, president and CEO of the E.W. Scripps Company.
Grierson will be one of 209 spellers from across the country and around the globe to compete for this year’s championship trophy.
Grierson said she is excited that the bee is happening this year, and she’s happy to be part its unique format this year.
“This will probably be a one-time event. I get to be a part of the virtual COVID spelling bee,” Grierson said with a smile. “It’s a new experience that I’m looking forward to.”
She also believes the virtual setting might help her out because it will be a lot quieter. She will be taking the virtual exam in the conference room at the Ludington Daily News on Saturday, June 12.
Grierson, an eighth-grader at O.J. DeJonge Middle School is finding new and inventive ways to study between her other activities like track and soccer.
“I have been studying online on Quizlet and my sister, Sophia, has been helping me out,” she said.
She’ll use any time she has to study — even if it happens to be during a free period at school.
Grierson said was thrilled to win the LDN’s Community Spelling Bee. It’s always been a goal of hers, and, seeing Sophia win back-to-back bees in 2018 and 2019 helped her learn what it would take to achieve that goal.
“I saw Sophia… and how much fun she was having, (and) I kind of made it a goal that I wanted to get there too,” she said.
During the winter, as the community bee approached, she did not play a sport and focused all of her attention on spelling. In the spring, she did the same between focused on spelling words and this spring between school, tennis and soccer anytime she could find a little time, she studied.
Grierson qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee by beating runner-up Wyatt Jalocha, a fifth-grader at Foster Elementary School, after the two spelled 37 words correctly. Eventually, Grierson won.
Grierson said she hopes the Scripps National Spelling Bee goes back to its original format so that future generations of spellers are able to experience the in-person competition once COVID is over. Grierson said she hopes future spellers can have the chance to chance to meet competitors from all over the world.