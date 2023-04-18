Ludington author Mike Nagle’s book about Michigan industrialist E.B. Ward has been listed as one of the top biographies of 2022 by the Society of Midland Authors.
His book, “The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes: Eber Brock Ward, 1811-1875,” is a finalist in the biography and memoir category for the society’s annual awards.
Nagle, a professor of history and political science at West Shore Community College, said he was shocked when he heard the news last week.
“I was really surprised and very excited when I heard from the Society of Midland Authors that my book was a finalist,” he stated.
In the biography and memoir category, “The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes” is up against “White Mosque: A Memoir” by Sofia Samara, “Easy Beauty: A Memoir” by Chloe Cooper Jones, and “Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century” by Jennifer Homans.
The winners will be announced Thursday, according to Nagle.
“I don’t know if the book will just be an ‘honoree’ or a ‘winner,’ but just to be recognized is quite an honor and really exciting,” he said.
After looking over past winners and finalists selected by the Society of Midland Authors, Nagle said he feels “humbled that my book will now be part of that group.”
“There are some great titles and authors on that list,” he said.
“The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes” was published by Wayne State University Press and released as part of its Great Lakes Book Series in November 2022.
The biography tells the story of industrialist Eber Brock Ward, an iron and steel manufacturer, lumber tycoon, shipbuilder, and glass and silver mine owner, whom Nagle described as “ruthless” and a “rough businessman” during a previous interview with the Daily News.
Ward’s brother-in-law, Ludington inventor and businessman Justus Stearns, was the subject of Nagle’s first biography, “Justus S. Stearns: Michigan Pine King and Kentucky Coal Baron, 1845-1933,” also published by Wayne State University Press.
The Society of Midland Authors is holding a ceremony and banquet for honorees and award winners on May 9 at The Cliff Dwellers in Chicago. Nagle is not sure he’ll be able to go due to some potential conflicts with his schedule, but he’s going to try.
“I am considering how I might rearrange some things which might allow me to attend,” he said.
The Society of Midland Authors is an organization that supports authors in the Midwest, promoting readership and facilitating author association throughout its 12-state region of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The organization was founded in 1915, according to its website.