CUSTER — After a soft open on Monday, Nash Bros. Market had its official grand opening on Friday.
What was formerly Bonser’s of Custer is now owned by Charlie and Greg Nash. The brothers bought it Dec. 26, 2019.
After nearly a year of renovations and few close starts — the pandemic caused a few delays during the process — the store is open and the owners and staff are ready to welcome customers.
“What you want to happen and what actually happens are two different things,” Charlie said. “It is what it is.”
Greg said he felt relieved.
“I’d gad it’s open,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice, we had to open or it wasn’t going to.”
Since Monday, the lunch specials have been popular. People frequently ask about the menu on the Facebook page, Greg said.
Store Manager Terri Fournier of Free Soil said she was excited. She previously worked in auto parts industry and owned a connivence store.
“My background’s always been customer service,” she said.
Her goals for the store are to see it succeed and grow.
“I want it to be a staple in the community,” she said.
The store closed in 2016 after it was taken over by new management a few years earlier. Fournier said it was very missed when it shut down.
She said the community response has been great since it reopened.
“Everyone who comes in says it looks nice and they’re so glad the store is back,” she said.
Fournier said people can look forward to more items being added in the future.
Sandi Hodges, who came Friday with her husband Scott, worked at the Bonser’s of Custer for 14 years.
“It looks very nice,” Sandi said. “I like the openness and that you can see through the store. I’m glad to see the meat counter back.”
The store had several food vendors at the store offering samples, including Little Town Jerky Co. from Falmouth. The company is part of Ebels General Store, which does retail as well as food service.
“I think this is a great little store — as a local market with the essentials but also the deli. A lot of people want to buy local. We’re seeing on the retail-side a lot of these stores open in rural and downtown areas. I’m excited for these guys to succeed,” said Mark Lambers, who was handing out the samples from Little Town Jerky.
“It’s the world’s best jerky,” Greg said.
The Nash brothers said they wanted Michigan-made and local products in the store.
“It was very intentional,” Charlie said.
The meat in the coolers, like porkchops and hamburger, are sourced from Mason County. They stocked local maple syrup and honey. The store also has House of Flavors products, Cooper Family jam from Brethren and Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City.
Colleen Bearup, Sysco Food Service representative, arranged for the vendors to come. Sysco is a international food service provider.
“We’re excited to partner with the family, being local and growing up here, wanting to give back to the community,” she said.
Colleen and Charlie went to school together.
She stressed the importance of supporting the local store.
“It’s easier sometimes to go to your stand-by, but it’s worth the trip out for the deli alone,” she said.
Customers also received free totes with the store logo with any purchase on Friday.
It was a first-time visit on Friday for Diane and Mark Watts of Fountain, who used to go to Bonser’s before it closed.
“Every time we drove by here, it was so sad. It’s going to be handy for so many people who live this way,” Diane said. “It brings joy to our hearts to see this here.”
“There’s a nice selection, especially the meat,” Mark said.
Roberta Boyd and Sue Hansen, sisters of previous owner Al Bonser, said it looked beautiful.
“We wish him the best,” Hansen said.
The brothers said they will dedicate the store to their father, Charles Nash Sr., who passed away in July.
“He laid tile in the deli,” Charlie said. “He was 84 years old and on his hands and knees helping.”
Nash Bros. Market will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.