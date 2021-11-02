CUSTER — It just wasn’t enough.
Nash Bros. Market in Custer is closed, and the brothers are looking to sell the property. Charlie Nash said there were a few different factors that caused the store to close.
“We really didn’t do our homework,” he said. “I took a business class way back when, and one of the things they said was look at your competition. This was a little grocery store in a little town. They need it. It had been closed for four years … We just felt that this store needed to be open.”
What Charlie and his brother, Greg, found, though, was several areas that were too much to tackle.
The brothers bought the business free and clear, and set about refurbishing much of the building, from the floors to the ceiling. The store opened, and even a so-called “flash mob” to encourage people to shop at the store seemed to help.
But the brothers left the area for about 50 days around the holidays in 2020, and that’s when the trouble began. Charlie Nash said mismanagement led partially to the problems they endured. Part of that mismanagement was racking up a debt of $15,000 with one of their vendors, and that crushing debt led to the problems.
“I came back in early January, and I came in and I had a couple of hundred dollars in the bank, I had a couple thousand dollars in payroll the next day and a $15,000 check I had to pay to Sysco,” he said.
He said he let his employees know what was going on, and within days, there were only three people working there — the cook and the two brothers.
“That’s the way it’s been ever since,” Nash said.
Nash said the company negotiated with its debtors to be able to pay off the significant amounts of debt the brothers brought on. However, the company was able to retain fewer and fewer employees. Being able to pay for basic utilities became an issue as the summer came on, and that’s when the brothers chose to sell the property.
“In July, I had to roll the electric bill. I knew then, it was all done,” he said. “We put it up for sale. It’s up to the point now where I can’t even pay the electric bill.”
Often, the shelves weren’t full, and Nash said they constantly had to answer questions about whether they were open.
“Cottagers came in and saw half-filled shelves, (left) and went to Ludington,” he said. “Campers really never came in here. Hunters, we had maybe 20 in here. Fishermen, we hardly get.”
The store didn’t have foot traffic that Bonser’s enjoyed from neighboring Mason County Eastern. Plus, the liquor license to be able to sell beer still did not come through for the store, either.
“Not getting the beer license hurt us,” Nash said.
There were good times, though. He said the business’s fish fry did well early on. The brothers sold fish, fries, cole slaw and a biscuit.
“We had like 24 dinners we served in the first night. In five weeks, we were up to 100,” he said. “We did 100 dinners two weeks in a row. Lent came and we dropped to 72. We got to the low 90s, and then the state opened up (from COVID-19 restrictions). We went from 92, 93 to like 27.
“The fish fry was our stimulus check every week. We were able to pull down, anywhere from $1,300 to $1,900 every Friday, and that got us through,” he said. “But when the state opened up, we were only pulling $800 on a Friday. And it wasn’t going to carry us.”
Nash said while mismanagement and the expenses of running the business led to part of the businesses downfall, another part of it was caused by negative comments and rumors. From being labeled as racists and Nazis to “COVID-19 super-spreaders,” the rumors and negative comments received and seen on social media hurt their business.
“We have not had one case of COVID linked to this store. How many people didn’t come in because of one guy’s slander?” Nash said.
Complaints of high prices also hurt, he said, and the store was passing on the higher prices they received from distributors on to their customers to try to turn a profit.
“People have so much time on their hands, and so much hate for us, I’m done,” Nash said.
The store is still for sale, listed through 21st Century. Nash said if they are unable to sell it soon, they may start selling fixtures to help pay off the debt they’ve incurred with the business. The property was not mortgaged, so the only debt they have to clear up is what the business racked up, including paying back those who lent them money along the way.
In one instance of a loan they received, Nash said they could have restocked the whole store. However, more trouble came the store’s way.
“What happens? The compressor that runs the deli went down, and the insurance guy comes through and says you need a suppression system for your hood,” he said. “All the money that she lent us went right down the tubes. Couldn’t put a dime into what goes on the shelves.”
There were a handful of regular shoppers to the store, and he said there were some that were surprised recently that they were closing.
“We had some really dedicated shoppers. They almost broke down here,” he said.
The brothers, though, are looking to head back to Florida to stay permanently, only visiting occasionally.
“It’s a tale of … should we have even opened up the store?” he said. “If we can’t sell it, we’re going to gut it. We’re going to try to sell everything we can to pay the people we owe money to. This building will rot, like it did the previous years.”