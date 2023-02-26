Although he only has worked as a paraprofessional for just over a year, Mo Nasor knew he wanted to work with kids and getting hired at Ludington Elementary School has been something that has been a long time coming.
“I went into education because of my desire to work with kids,” he said. “Growing up, I had really great mentors in my youth group through First Church of the Nazarene in Lansing, and they really inspired me to make a difference in a child’s life the way they did for me.”
Nasor graduated from Lansing’s Everett High School in 1999 and attended Lansing Community College. He stated that having positive role models in his life really helped him during his K-12 education and he knew working at LES would give him an opportunity to become a positive influence in the students’ lives.
“Working with students has shown me the importance of a good male role model,” he said. “I think that it is so important to show students of all ages how respect, kindness, and understanding can make a difference in any person’s life.”
Currently, Nasor is working in areas of math and English/language arts with third through fifth graders and he is also the president of the paraprofessional and support staff union. When Nasor started his position, it was in the midst of COVID-19 and at first he didn’t get to do much one-on-one work with students.
“When I started we were in the thick of COVID,” he said. “Students and staff were masked and testing routinely. There was not a lot of in person learning and one on one student time. Now, we are unmasked and able to have more interaction and gatherings.
“My favorite thing working with students is to see their growth and building a relationship with a student, so I can help them through tough times. Some of the students I work with have made huge strides just in one school year and it is amazing to see.”
Along with helping students academically, Nasor also loves to spend time with students outside or coaching or volunteering with extra curricular activities.
“My favorite time is getting the kids excited about playing football and basketball during recess,” Nasor said. “I love seeing all the students’ competitive nature and desire to work as a team come out.
“Coaching t-ball last season was such a great way for me to connect with not only my son Felix, but his peers. Coaching allowed me to build trust with a lot of students that will soon be entering into the grades I work with. I look forward to seeing them and watching their growth.”
Nasor stated that he had a teacher growing up who really made a difference in his life and he really admired the way he offered advice and built relationships with students.
“Mr. Brown from Gardner Middle School in Lansing told me, ‘be a leader not a follower’ and ‘it is always ok to ask questions.’ This is something I will always tell my own children and every student I work with. My advice for students regardless of what path they choose is exactly what Mr. Brown told me in middle school. Be a leader, not a follower and that they can accomplish any goal they put their mind to. I try to instill the importance of kindness and understanding for all people.”
There’s an overwhelming shortage of teachers and paraprofessionals across the United States, and Nasor stated that the staff at LES goes above and beyond for their students and he wishes that there were more of them to assist students and other staff members.
“The biggest hardship is the huge need for more educators,” Nasor said. “In my opinion, that hardship is likely due to the wages educators are paid. I see a lot of teachers in our elementary school paying for things out of pocket in order to supply students with what they need.
“The team at Ludington Elementary really works as a family. We all share the same goal in mind and we all want the best for every student. Setting students up for success in their futures is what we all strive and work towards and we all respect and appreciate what one another brings to the classrooms.”
When asked if there was one thing he would love to see change in the educational field, Nasor stated that he feels for all that educators do, they certainly do not get paid enough.
“If I could change anything about education, it would be paying educators wages they deserve,” he said. “In my opinion, educators are one of the biggest contributors to a student’s success. The impact an educator makes lasts with students for a lifetime, and I believe they are not paid adequate wages for the important work they do.”