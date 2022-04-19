Jim and Carol McGrath are passionate about preserving and protecting reptiles and amphibians and educating the public about how to respect Michigan’s wildlife. The couple will bring that passion to AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration Saturday at Ludington United Methodist Church.
The McGraths, who run Nature Discovery, a reptile and amphibian collection in Williamston, will give a presentation about Michigan’s 10 native turtles during the Earth Day event. They’ll teach attendees about how to identify the species, which ones are protected and why, and what people can do to help all turtles, protected or otherwise.
The McGraths will have at least one live specimen from each of the 10 species with them — something that’s a point of pride for the couple.
“It’s a real big deal because, in my life, I have never seen a venue — zoo, nature center or otherwise — that has all 10 species of Michigan turtles,” Jim McGrath told the Daily News. “I call it the ‘Grand Slam’: the complete collection of Michigan turtles.
“We’re looking for that ‘wow’ factor where people hear about it and think, ‘Wow, I’ve got to check this out.’”
Saturday will mark the couple’s first time presenting in-person for the local Earth Day event, though they did participate virtually in 2021.
The McGraths are no strangers to the area, though, having brought their reptiles and amphibians program to Ludington State Park each summer for about the past 10 years.
On Saturday, the couple will present from 11 a.m. to noon, with swimming pools set up for large and small turtles, right there in the church, where attendees can get up close and personal with the amphibians.
“The turtles are right there, a couple of feet in front of you,” Jim said.
Kids shouldn’t get too close, though. Jim said sometimes they want to get in and swim with them, which is not part of the program. But Carol might lift up a few turtles and safely walk them through the crowd.
As part of the presentation, Jim will give a talk titled “Michigan Turtles in Trouble,” during which he’ll tell attendees what they need to know about the dangers turtles face, and what they can do to make things safer for them.
“Basically that presentation is a plea to people,” Jim said. “I highlight the four state-protected turtles, the four of the 10 who are in the most trouble. … My angle in the presentation is, what good do (state) protective laws do for these turtles if the majority of people can’t identify them, much less know where to find them or what habitat they live in?
“What good do protective measures do if people don’t know what these turtles are?”
Jim and Carol will show people how to identify the protected species in question — Blanding’s turtle, the wood turtle, the eastern box turtle and the spotted turtle — and he’ll also identify the “four contributors to their decline,” which are illegal collecting, habitat loss, roadkill and raccoons.
“For each of those four I’m going to go into detail (about what people can do to help),” Jim said, noting that he’ll include information about how to help turtles cross the road, what to do if poaching or smuggling is suspected, and how to keep turtle eggs in the wild safe from raccoons.
“If you learn about these four factors, it’s good for all turtles. These are like the poster turtles for what needs to be done in general,” Jim said.
The McGraths said they’re “very excited” to be participating in Earth Day, and AFFEW President Julia Chambers said the organization feels the same way.
“It’s important and exciting,” Chambers said. “Most people and kids love turtles. (It’s) important to protect them, by having enough land and water available for them.”
Chambers added that the presentation will highlight the importance of keeping turtle habitats clean, and discourage people from picking up wild turtles and taking them home as pets.
Jim and Carol have been running Nature Discovery since 1987, and it’s been a full-time job for both of them since 1999.
They welcome visitors by appointment at their home business, and offer tours of their vast collection of reptiles, amphibians, salamanders and more.
Visit the Nature Discovery website at www.naturediscovery.net.
AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. For more information visit www.affew.org.