A Few Friends of the Environment and the World (AFFEW) is now accepting orders for its annual native plant sale.
“We’ve seen an interest in native plants increasing and these plants provide nectar, pollen, and seeds for many insects, birds and animals,” AFFEW member and plant sale coordinator Sara Bolan said. “They are also hosts for many insects all year long. Native plants also require minimal maintenance and their deep root systems absorb more water than a traditional lawn.”
AFFEW took over the plant sale from the Mason-Lake Conservation District in 2019 and Bolan stated that the group knew it wasn’t something they wanted to see disappear, so they held a small sale that year and it has been growing ever since.
“All of the plants come from Birdsfoot Native Nursery,” Bolan said. “We are always the last sale they provide for each year and last year they bought us over 1,000 native plants. It was awesome.”
The sale will be set up differently this year, Bolan said because now anyone looking to order plants must do so online through AFFEW’s website, www.affew.org. Bolan encourages anyone looking to purchase plants to do so as soon as possible. Because the sale is the last one of the season for the nursery, she stated that the earlier someone locks in their order, the better chance they have of receiving the plants they have selected. Bolan also stated that AFFEW checks in with the nursery often to check on which plants are still available to order.
“We used to host a sale at Rotary Park,” she said. “Being the last sale, we’d have to purchase a ton of plants and we’d really not know what all would sell and then we’d be left with plants we bought with no place to go. This just makes it easier for everyone.”
Because they are a small, nonprofit organization, Bolan said they don’t do the sale to raise money, in fact, she stated that they don’t really gain much profit from the sale at all.
“We do it to introduce more native plants into the area,” she said. “Without these plants, there’s nothing feeding the insects and birds. It’s so important because insects are feeding on them even during the winter.”
Online orders can be made until April 22 and plants will be available for pick up on June 10 at the U Dig It Community Garden, located behind the United Methodist Church on Bryant Road in Ludington. Anyone looking for something more specific or if they have questions, Bolan can be contacted at 815-592-9032 or through the comment section at the bottom of the sale site.
“We have 80 species of wildflowers, varieties of grass, sedge and shrubs available,” Bolan said. “We also have garden flats and each comes with 38 native plant plugs and a design plan for a four foot by 10 foot garden. There are a ton of things available.”