SUMMIT TWP. — A Bass Lake boat launch at the end of West Marrison Road should be protected from erosion after volunteers developed a “bioengineered shoreline” on Friday.
The shoreline improvements were installed by members of the Mason-Lake Conservation District and about 11 volunteers.
The shoreline’s slope had been so steep that ice pushed it farther back each year, creating a roughly one-foot-tall cliff between the grass and the shore, said Jerry Kass, conservation technician with the district.
In warmer seasons, water would erode the lower portion of the cliff, creating what Kass described as an undercut bank.
Volunteers used a tractor to flatten the slope so ice won’t push it back. Then, they planted native wildflowers, sedges and rushes along the shore, whose extensive root systems will hold the soil together much better than the grass, Kass said.
While the plants grow, they will be protected from the waves by logs weaved from coconut husks, held in place with biodegradable stakes. The logs and stakes will biodegrade in about five years, Kass said.
At that point, a “gorgeous, thick area” of native plants will stand between the shore and the lake, said Dani McGarry, executive director of the district.
The height of the plants will also serve to deter geese.
“Geese don’t like to not be able to see, so when they get plants that are taller than them, they don’t like to go through them,” Kass said
The project cost about $2,000, which was split between the district and Summit Township, Kass said. The district will maintain the shoreline improvements for one year.
“There is some maintenance, but no more than your average garden,” Kass said.