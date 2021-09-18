Late summer and early fall are the peak seasons for our familiar goldenrod wild flowers, all of which are perennials. Of the 25 goldenrod species in Michigan, all but two are members of the genus Solidago. This term is derived from the Latin solidus, whole, and –ago, becoming, probably alluding to healing properties.
There are 12 species of goldenrods known in Mason County according to “Michigan Flora.” Contrary to popular belief, goldenrods do not contribute to “hay fever” or similar allergic reactions as their pollen is too heavy to carry great distances.
The claim of allergic reactions, however, is correct for ragweeds (Ambrosia spp.), which fortunately this far north are rather small and mostly limited to disturbed roadsides.
Our two most widespread and weedy goldenrods are the tall goldenrod (S. altissima) and the Canada goldenrod (S. canadensis). Both species can rapidly colonize disturbed fields and create that stunning “sea of yellow.” All other local goldenrods are much less common, with late goldenrod (S. gigantea) and swamp goldenrod (S. patula) restricted to high quality wetlands and swamps, wrinkle-leaf goldenrod (S. rugosa) found in moist meadows, and the remaining goldenrods generally in dry upland habitats. T
wo of these upland species occur only in woodlands or their edges: bluestem goldenrod (S. caesia) and zigzag goldenrod (S. flexicaulis), the latter being much less frequent.
As far as rarity and a habitat specialist, the winner is Gillman’s goldenrod (S. simplex), which primarily grows in sand dunes and beaches along the shores of the Great Lakes, and sandy plains and savannas with jack pine and oak in northern interior counties. Here in Mason County, Gillman’s goldenrod is a welcome sight in the dune areas at Ludington State Park.
Among the goldenrods, flower clusters very in shape by species, from more-or-less flat-topped to pyramidal to elongated and curving (with flowers on one side of the flower stalk).
Identification to species can be rather difficult unless one has a good botanical reference such as “Michigan Flora” and a stereoscope to analyze minute details of the flowers and leaves at magnifications of 20- to 40-times or more.
And while goldenrods are classically described as “golden-yellow,” a few actually have white flowers, such as silver-rod goldenrod (S. bicolor), which is a state endangered species growing in dry sandy forests of south-central and southeastern Michigan.
In North America (north of Mexico) there are 82 species of goldenrods, of which 77 species occur in Solidago.
One of the most distinctive of these is the well-named fragrant goldenrod (S. odorata), that is native south and east of Michigan in dry open woods.
This plant has a wonderful anise (licorice) aroma when crushed, and a tea can be made of the leaves and flowers. With so many goldenrod species across the country, it is probable that indigenous peoples used these plants for various medicinal purposes.
The Zuni tribe of western New Mexico, for example, chewed goldenrod flowers and slowly swallowed the juice to cure sore throats.
And while human uses are always of interest, goldenrods are an immense source of nectar by pollinating insects such as bees, wasps and flies, as well as a vegetative food source of various caterpillars.
One of the most colorful caterpillars is that of the brown-hooded owlet moth that lays eggs on both bluestem and zigzag goldenrods.
Finally, the well-camouflaged golden crab spider (Misumena vatia) is often found in goldenrod flowers lying in wait to grab a wayward insect prey.
Take a whiff of goldenrod flowers at you own discretion.