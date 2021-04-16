Nothing makes a long trip over our highways more interesting than the occasional sight of a hawk.
Certainly, the largest and most commonly seen raptor any time of year is the red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis). They are often seen perched in trees or on utility poles and fence posts where they scan for moving prey below them.
The red-tailed hawk is one of 10 Buteo hawks regularly occurring in the U.S. Buteo hawks are characterized by having broad wings and relatively short tails. Our most common Buteo across North America happens to be represented by seven subspecies, with subspecies “borealis” dominant east of the Rocky Mountains. The only other subspecies observed in Mason County was a well photographed western red-tailed hawk (subspecies “calurus”), which was found April 1, 2017, flying eastward over Ludington by Mark Wloch.
In flight, our adult “redtails” appear largely pale from below, with a darkish belly band, dark leading inner edges of the wings, dark tips to the large primary flight feathers and a rusty colored tail (whitish and finely banded in immatures). When perched, they also show a brownish head, back and upper wings. The wingspan of a redtail is approximately four to five feet across.
Red-tailed Hawks breed along forest edges and in large woodlots across all of North America south of the treeless tundra. In Michigan, they breed throughout the state but are generally uncommon in the U.P.
Nest construction (or renovation) probably occurs in April at our latitude, with nests placed in a tree from 35 to 90 feet above ground and averaging 28 to 30 inches in width.
Courtship involves an aerial display and soon after two to four eggs are laid. Parent birds alternate incubation of the eggs for 30 to 35 days and the nestlings fledge in another 45 days or so. The diet of redtails consists primarily of rodents (as much as 85 percent), plus various amphibians, reptiles (especially snakes), small birds, crayfish and large insects. Being a generalist predator makes them adaptable, and even roadkill fauna can be eaten on rare occasion during extreme weather or severe winters. Their longevity in the wild is likely no more than 10 to 20 years.
Peak migrations of hawks in Michigan often include hundreds if not thousands of redtails during spring (late April) and fall (September). However, on the unusual date of Aug. 13, 2019, a surprising 200-plus redtails were observed flying south/southeast over westernmost Ludington between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as noted by Matt McConnell. Since this occurred in mid-August, some have suggested the event was actually “post-breeding dispersal” rather than “migration.” It was certainly a bit of a mystery.
This familiar raptor is easily recognized by its screeching call, which has often been used in movie background soundtracks and in television commercials. Also known as buzzard hawk, hen hawk or chicken hawk, the majestic red-tailed hawk has found northwest Michigan to be “red-tail heaven” with abundant fragmented forests mixed with agricultural lands having plenty of rodents.
Voles and mice beware, the silhouette of a redtail may be the last thing you see.