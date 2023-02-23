In the first half of the 18th Century an English naturalist, Mark Catesby, spent several overseas expeditions documenting the flora and fauna of the southeastern coast of the New World.
In “The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands,” Catesby illustrated a plate depicting “the smallest Spotted Woodpecker.”
Later in 1766 Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish naturalist and father of scientific binomial names for all flora and fauna, formally described the “Downy Woodpecker (Picus pubescens)” based on Catesby’s illustration.
Our well-known downy woodpecker (Picoides pubescens) breeds in tree cavities in forests, riparian woodlands and parks across most of North America south of the tundra — excluding the arid southwestern states.
In Michigan, this smaller version of the hairy woodpecker is common throughout the state.
At just under seven inches in length, the downy woodpecker is North America’s smallest woodpecker, though it is probably the most numerous. Its identification is further distinguished by having white underparts and back, black wings with white barring, black-and-white striped head (males with a small red patch on back of head) and short black tail with mostly white outer feathers.
Its short-pointed bill is size-appropriate.
Vocally, downys can produce a long unbroken trill or a horse-like descending whinny, though a single high-pitched “pik” note is more often heard. And with their bills, they can create a fast drumming “trrrrrrrrrrrrrrr” on tree trunks and utility poles as a territorial warning to other woodpeckers or as part of courtship in breeding season.
Many birders are aware that female hawks and owls are typically larger than males, and this is also true among our woodpeckers. The diet of downy woodpeckers consists of insects (75-85%) and plants (15-25%).
The insects include beetles, carpenter ants, caterpillars, bugs, aphids, plant lice, and grubs, plus spiders and snails. Like the tip of an arrow, the very long barbed tongue of woodpeckers is perfect for extracting prey from minute cavities in wood and bark. The larger female downys prey upon larger insects while males specialize in smaller ones.
Plant parts that are consumed include berries of dogwoods, serviceberry trees, Virginia creeper vines and poison ivy vines plus acorns and beechnuts.
The broader range of food items a breeding pair can find for their growing broods is critical for their survival.
In the fall both females and males excavate fresh holes in dead tree stubs for their winter roosting sites.
During the winter it is not uncommon to find mixed-species flocking together.
Among a group of chickadees, titmice, juncos and golden-crowned kinglets, you may also find a brown creeper or downy woodpecker.
This mixed group facilitates finding new food sources while also providing better safety from predators such as the accipiter hawks (Cooper’s and sharp-shinned).
And although downys do not technically “migrate,” those living in extreme northern parts of their range and atop mountains frequently undergo short distance retreats to areas southward having more prey.
Our downy woodpecker has had various nicknames over time such as black-and-white driller, the little sapsucker and Tommy woodpecker. No matter the name, whenever you spot a small black-and-white bird overhead with an undulating flight, chances are good it is a downy woodpecker — possibly zeroing in on a suet feeder.