Bob and Kay Neal were honored for their lifelong commitments both inside the walls of House of Flavors and outside them at a meal last Thursday at the Crown & Cork in Ludington.
The recognition of the Neals and what they’ve done.
“We wanted to get together to honor their legacy and contributions to the House of Flavors as well as their generosity to the community,” said Sarah Holmes, vice president of finance for the House of Flavors.
“The pandemic put a bit of a time lock on it,” said Jeff Hackert, former president of the House of Flavors. “We were going to do it earlier. We couldn’t seem to get together, but this was the time that could work for everybody.”
The Neals, though, were grateful for the friends, families, former and current employees and the generations of people who came out to shower praise upon them.
“Nobody has said that many nice things about me in my whole life,” Bob Neal said. “We had such a wonderful group of employees.”
He recounted his life of ice cream, starting working for his dad, eventually making his way through college studying dairy technology and returning to Ludington to help run the business. The House of Flavors grew from there.
“We might have made 15,000 (gallons) in the first year. We were making half gallons at the time,” he said. “Now it’s pints at 140 a minute.”
In the late 1980s, the Neals sold a partial stake of the company to Hackert. Roughly 10 years later, the pair sold a controlling interest to Protein Holdings of Portland, Maine. The Neals, though, stayed on with Bob working as the chairman of the board through November 2021.
“It’s been a labor of love. We’ve loved the community… We’ve been involved here, and I’m still a little bit involved. Kay and I are the cheerleaders. She is the real cheerleader,” Bob said.
The involvement in the community stretches all the way back to the beginnings of two hallmark events in Ludington, the Ludington Lakestride races and the Gus Macker basketball tournament. Bob served with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, was on the Ludington Memorial Hospital board and has served the United Methodist Church of Ludington, too.
“We’re very involved with the Christian school, the arts center and the Methodist church. Our energy is focused there,” Bob said.
While the Neals were grateful for the kind words they received, they also were grateful for those who worked around them, too.
“Scoops (Bob) and Jeff called you (Sarah) to have you sit down with them to interview you for a position as a financial officer here,” Kay said to Sarah. “Like all those former employees, we couldn’t do it without you.”
Bob is still relatively involved with the House of Flavors still, although Protein Holdings owns the company. He said the company he and his family built is still very much like it was decades ago.
“Even though Protein owns the company, it pretty much runs like a family business. We’ve got a lot of leadership positions filled that aren’t family, but it doesn’t run like General Motors,” Bob said.
Because of the family atmosphere is why the Neals were honored by employees and friends, past and present, late last week.
“When we started this business together, I think there were 16 employees and 9 million gallons in sales. That’s when we had this accelerated growth to 30 million gallons and close to 250 people,” Hackert said. “There’s a lot of things that happened in that journey, but part of that mission of House of Flavors or at least the final part is to enrich the lives of our employees, our neighbors and our shareholders.
“All of the time that we’ve been together, Bob has been chairman of the board and under his leadership through that time frame House of Flavors has been able to kick back $17 million back in profit sharing to its employees, donated mored than $10 million to a foundation that is connected to us and the organization,” Hackert said.
As a part of the honors, the executive boardroom at the House of Flavors corporate offices on Ludington Avenue were named in honor of Bob and Kay Neal. And, a scholarship was established for juniors and seniors pursuing a degree in food science at Michigan State University, Bob’s alma mater.
“That made this business what it is is that these two never said quit,” Hackert said of Bob and Kay. “That’s part of what we wanted to make sure people understand is that in order to move forward, you can’t quit. That’s part of what we’re talking about here. It’s passion, dedication, commitment, it’s all of those pieces.”
“Truly, it’s just been an incredible journey,” Kay said.