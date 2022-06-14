PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources harvested nearly 130,000 walleye from the Mason County Walleye Association’s rearing pond Tuesday.
Those fish, planted in the rearing pond about six weeks ago, will be planted in Lake Charlevoix, according to DNR Fisheries Technician Supervisor Joe Mickevich.
“What I am really hoping is that today we get 130,000 fish to hit the level one stocking on Lake Charlevoix,” Mickevich said. “Being a long drive, it would be nice to get that main walleye stock on the north end of Lake Charlevoix done so that we can start concentrating back on lakes in this area.
When Mickevich is talking about level 1 fish stocking, he is saying that in a normal year, Lake Charlevoix calls for 150,000 walleye to be stocked into the lake.
“We have the ability to increase that by 10 percent, known as a level 3 fish stocking or cut the planting by 10 percent known as a level 1 fish stocking,” he said.
“Because we have been behind the last few years on numbers of fish due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, we are trying to spread out fish to as many lakes as we can. We are working on lakes that have not seen walleye stocking since 2018. These lakes are our priority one. Our priority two lakes are ones that have not seen walleye stocking since 2019.”
Mickevich said dropping to level one stocking is not ideal.
“It is better than some lakes not getting walleye stocking at all.”
Mickevich said so far this year the walleye numbers down south, in Muskegon, looked good and the numbers at the Mason County Walleye Association rearing pond are looking good. It will come down to what happens on the east side of the state, how the numbers of walleye fry look in both Bay City and Livonia.
“If they have the same kind of year that we are having here, we are likely to be able to stock all of our waters that have a level 1 grade on them. We are hoping to get at least everything up to a level 1 stocking grade.”
The Mason County Rearing Pond produced 128,398 walleye that were harvested on Tuesday. The DNR will continue to harvest the pond Wednesday and will be back on Thursday.
Mickevich said it usually takes three days to feel confident that they have gotten a majority of the fish from the pond.
The DNR planned 400,000 four-day-old walleye fry six weeks ago. The pond averages about 320,000 fish harvested per year that will be planted in local lakes in and around the northwest Michigan area.
Following three days of harvesting walleye, the association will drain the pond and collect the remaining walleye in about a week.