HELP Ministries’ Making a Difference (MAD) Ride Bicycle Tour fundraiser will be back in full swing Saturday.
MAD is the annual fundraising event for HELP Ministries. The event is used to raise money for community programs, which fill in gaps for people in need, such as providing help with bills and household goods like kitchenware. Some of the money also goes to aid HELP Ministries in operating costs.
HELP did have a MAD Ride event in 2020, but it was limited due to COVID-19. Forty riders showed up for the event, and organizer Larry Lange said that was more than he expected at the time.
There are already nearly twice as many people pre-registered for Saturday.
Lange is fine with that, as pre-registration helps with logistics.
“(The riders) always scare me a little bit, because we don’t get a whole lot of pre-registrations, but we get a big number of people who show up on ride day,” Lange said. “So they would give my heart a lot better rest if they registered early.”
“I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”
Riders can choose from six different routes of varying lengths. The shortest route, which is 14 miles, will take riders from Trinity Church to Ludington State Park. The longest route, which is 100 miles, will take riders south along the shore of Lake Michigan. All of the routes will begin and end at Trinity Church. Registration costs $35 and begins on-site at 8:30 a.m.
“We will be over there for some early registrations,” Lange said. “The longer rides like to get started early, so I’ll be there about 5:30 in the morning for people to come in, check-in and take off on those rides.”
After the riders have returned, there will be a lunch at Trinity Church. There will be hamburgers and hotdogs. St. Simon Women’s Group has also provided salads for the lunch.
For more information, visit www.helpmadride.com.