PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Springlike temperatures last week has made harvesting Christmas trees much easier this year, according to Ben Nickelson, owner of Needlefast Evergreens located at 4075 W. Hansen Road.
The business, better known by many locals as Nickelson’s Tree Farm, began harvesting Christmas trees in early November and will continue to do so up until its wholesale quotes are met for the upcoming holiday season.
Nickelson said Needlefast supplies other areas that sell Christmas trees mostly in the Midwest but also in places like Colorado and Missouri.
“Some farms do not have enough of their own trees so we help supply them,” Nickelson said. “Some farms are just getting started so we help supply them for the first couple years, and we help supply different service clubs or organizations as fundraisers. Anywhere that opens up a tree lot that does not have their own farm we supply.”
The trees being harvested, wrapped and loaded into semi trucks this week included Fraser Fir, Balsam fir, Douglas fir, Scotch pine, White pine, Concolor fir and Korean fir.
“The Fraser Fir is still the Cadillac of the trees in the Midwest,” he said. “That is probably 80 percent of our wholesale business and 95 percent of lot sales.”
Nickelson said Western Michigan is a good area for growing trees because of the cool weather coming off the lake and sandy soil.
“Most trucks will come the week before Thanksgiving so our busiest days are usually that Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said. “We are loading trucks pretty much all day,” he said. “Our first truck this year did go out on the first week of November, that was heading to another wholesaler that supplies box stores.”
He said the number trees that are loaded into semi trucks depends on the size of tree being shipped.
“It all varies by size. An enclosed semi will fit in the vicinity of 400 to on the high end of between 650-700 trees, if you have some smaller trees with it,” he said.
Nickelson sad the most popular size tree is the 7- to 8-foot tree or the 8- to 9-foot trees.
“A lot of people like one just bigger than they are, just about as high as they can reach,” Nickelson said.
Nickelson said he employs six ladies who are busy making wreaths for the holiday season, and 12 men helping with the harvest.
Nickelson said they are down three to four guys than normal this season, and that is because they are also down in the number of trees this year.
“My dad was on the path to retirement, and then I came in to run the business so we finally reached the point where he was planting less and I came back.”
“Our retail lot opens on the day after Thanksgiving, but we do have trees out before Thanksgiving if someone wants to get one early, as well as the option to cut your own as well,” Nickelson said.
The trees are typically the same varieties harvested for wholesale including firs and spruces in a large selection of sizes.
Nickelson said Needlefast is still participating in the Shop with a Cop program where they give a tree to a kids who are part of that program.
But at this point, Needlefast is placing trees at James Street Plaza like in years past because the plaza is closed and under construction.
Nickelson said he and his family want to continue to support a variety of programs because Ludington has been a blessing for his family for three generations.
“The community has always come out, even when there was four of five there places to get trees, and we have always had great years,” he said. “Ludington is a great community, and we love the area here. We just want to be able to help out when we can (and) what can.”