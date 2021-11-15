PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — It is the official start of the Christmas season, at least at Needlefast Evergreens, 4075 W. Hansen Road, which is known by many locals at Nickelson’s Tree Farm.
Ben Nickelson, owner of the family business, said the wholesale season is one of the busiest times of the year.
“Wholesale season runs usually about two-and-a-half-weeks,” he said.
Nickelson said wholesale season starts in the beginning of November. That’s when the farm starts cutting trees and begins to make wreaths then.
“The trees start shipping out on the 9th or 10th is when our first truck will go out for one or two special customers, and then most of the shipment goes out this week into the next couple of days,” he said.
Nickelson said the stacks of netted Christmas trees that line the lot of Needlefast Evergreens will all be gone by around Nov. 23 or 24, right before Thanksgiving.
Needlefast sells wholesale to Christmas tree lots throughout the Midwest and even as far as Colorado and Texas.
Nickelson told the Daily News in an earlier story that Western Michigan has really good growing conditions.
“We get cool weather because of the lake, which helps us. We’ve got a really good, sandy soil, which is good for Fraser fir, which is kind of like the Cadillac of trees in the Midwest — it’s what everyone wants. And they like a well-drained soil, so this works out well for us.”
The Needlefast retail lot officially opens the day after Thanksgiving.
“The lot is open now and people can come out and get a tree,” he said.
“Fraser Fir is the most of what we sell,” Nickelson said.
The lots holds a wide variety of firs, balsams and spruces in a large selection of sizes.