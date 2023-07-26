AMBER TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday two yellow school buses, carrying about 60 to 80 passengers, passed by hundreds of Christmas trees at Needlefast Evergreens, Inc., during the start of a two day Michigan Christmas Tree Association Summer Meetings.
Ben Nickelson, owner and operator of Needlefast Evergreens, said they will host between 250 to 300 people between Wednesday’s tour of the 80-acre Christmas tree field off of Hansen and Stiles roads to today’s tour of the company’s nursery where the trees spend the first three years before being transferred to the tree field.
Nickelson said it has been about 15 years since Needlefast Evergreens has hosted this annual event.
“It is always a joy to host because we love giving tours of the farm. Most people do not know how a tree grows. Obviously this group does,” he said. “It is always great to have them out because someone’s always sharing an idea that helps you out, or you have something that can help them out.”
Nickelson joked that hosting helps in the organizational area because it makes you clean up your farm a little bit more, maybe then you have in a couple of years.
“We enjoy hosting it, it is always fun. It is a good group of people,” he said. “In a lot of industries you are always battling against your competitor. In the Christmas tree industry we have been blessed. There are a lot of people that want people to succeed. If you are in the real tree business you are pulling for each other.
“During the summer meeting the association always holds field tours, and learns about best practices and different studies from groups like Michigan State University staff and the MSU Extension office staff that go on,” he said.
On Wednesday, Youn Dong, an assistant professor and extension specialist working on irrigation, presented a moisture study during the tour.
“Here they are doing a moisture study to show how far the moisture gets into the ground,” Nickelson said. “If you irrigate water for six hours how deep are you getting, is it getting those roots or is the water just staying at the surface level?”
Nickelson said there was also a professor, on the first stop of the tour, from MSU who was giving a talk on weed management.
“She is talking about different products you can use to help minimize weeds and other practices if you do not want to use chemicals. What are some of the other options available to the grower,” he said.
There are tree growers from not only across the state but also from Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin; the farthest person to travel to Ludington was a professor from Washington State University, according to Nickelson.
“He (The professor from Washington State University) usually tries to come to the Michigan show every year because Michigan is one of the better Christmas tree organizations,” he said.
Needlefast Evergreens has between 350 to 400 acres of land either owned or leased for tree production, according to Nickelson.