His is name Shaggy. He is a 1- to 2-year-old neutered male, lab/pitt mix. Call 231-861-5395 if you are interested. The Oceana County Animal Shelter recommends that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is located at 2185 Baseline Road, between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday thorugh Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out.
Needs a loving home
Jeff Kiessel
Jeff Kiessel
