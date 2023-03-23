The Neighbors For Peace — a group of residents near Stix — are suing Hamlin Township, the township’s zoning board of appeals and zoning administrator in 51st Circuit Court over the township’s decision to not enforce its zoning ordinance.
The Neighbors For Peace collectively, as well as nine individuals, were named on the case filed on Monday in circuit court naming the township, its ZBA and Hamlin Zoning Administrator Kathryn Genter as defendants. The neighbors are seeking to overturn a decision to not enforce its special land use permits. Plus the group is alleging a violation of the Open Meetings Act, and it is seeking an injunction against the township for allowing Stix to have an outdoor concert venue.
“This lawsuit is important for everybody living in Mason County,” stated attorney Jim Koning of Portage, who represents the Neighbors For Peace, in an email to the Daily News. “The issue is whether zoning ordinances mean anything or whether a municipality can ignore its own ordinances at will.”
Nick Krieger, the attorney for Hamlin Township in Ludington, said he is still reviewing the case.
“We have not filed a response to the pleading,” he said Thursday. “We’re aware of it. We’re trying to determine what our next steps need to be.
“The neighbors certainly have the right to appeal the Zoning Board of Appeals’ decision. I am reviewing the remainder of the pleadings.”
The lawsuit is response to the ZBA’s decision in late February to allow for the township to not enforce parts of the special land use portion of its zoning ordinance because not only was Stix noncompliant with those permits, there were several other businesses established within the township that they, too, were not required to file their special land use permits.
In the filing by Koning, he said the township rendered two “arbitrary… actions/inactions” regarding Stix. The township, he states, should have required the owners of Stix to get a special land use permit to allow for more than 80 patrons there. And, the suit states the township should have required a permit for the concert venue.
“In both instances, the township entities have ignored the provisions of its zoning ordinance,” the suit states, later adding, “The real issue is whether the Hamlin Township ordinance means anything. The defendants argue it has discretion to ignore the ordinance at its will.”
As a part of the filing, Koning included a letter from Genter to Stix’s ownership about not enforcing the special land use portion of the zoning ordinance.
“Although these businesses were aware, or should have been aware, of the need to apply for and obtain a special land use permit at the time, Hamlin Township believes that it would now be unfair to retroactively require them to do so after they have been in operation for more than a year,” Genter wrote. “Hamlin Township underwent a transition in its zoning administration at the end of 2021, and certain special land use matters may not have been pursued as diligently as they should have been during that period.”
Koning, in his appeal of the ZBA, claimed that the township, ZBA and Genter did not have the power to waive the enforcement of the special use permit for more than 80 people in the zoning ordinance, and they could not ignore the need for a special use permit for “loud outdoor music.”
Koning alleged a violation of the Open Meetings Act, stating there were not any minutes from meetings held by the township in regard to the zoning decisions of Stix, either.
The third count seeks to force the township to place a preliminary injunction on Stix prohibiting outdoor music because the view that it is noise and, in turn, a nuisance.
Koning seeks records from the township regarding its decisions allowing Stix to operate with more than 80 patrons as well as decisions that allow for Stix to operate an outdoor concert venue. Until those records are received, the Neighbors seek preliminary injunction not only against the music but also the construction of a proposed band shell on the property.
No hearing dates were set in the matter. The case is Mary Landick, Cynthia Tanner, Mary Ann Perkins, Jeffery Mantyck, Joseph Likovich, Dennis Osborn, Richard Bowman, Steven Beachum, Judy Lammer and Hamlin Township Neighbors For Peace vs. Hamlin Township Zoning Board of Appeals and Hamlin Township Zoning Administrator Kathryn Genter.