A tug pulls a barge by deploying sections of the 12,850 foot-long fish barrier net as it is being installed for the season around the jetties and intakes at Ludington Pumped Storage Plant this week. Fully deployed, it covers about 2.5 miles in Lake Michigan.
A sign explains the basics of the net to prevent fish from being drawn into the reservoir with water that later is released to produce energy. A barrier net has been put in place each season from April 15 until Oct. 15 as part of an agreement reached to reduce fish killed in the power making process.
Two support boats pass along the net as it is being deployed. Underwater Consruction Company out of Stevensville is the firm putting in the net this year outside the facility.
Another tug and barge is stationed at the north end as the net is being deployed, According to David Battige, a senior regulatory engineer at the plant, quoted on Consumers Energy website, “Our environmental services department monitors the net’s effectiveness twice a week, weather permitting, over that six-month period. It’s part of our commitment to ensure we’re delivering safe, reliable power to customers while simultaneously protecting the environment.”
