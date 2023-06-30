Another new store has come to South James Street in Ludington. Rosaleen Activewear, a women’s and children’s active and swimwear retailer, is located inside the Michigan Marketplace building at 307 S. James St., Suite 5.
Owner Alaina Bigger’s parents relocated to Ludington several years ago and she has been visiting the area with her husband Caleb Goheen ever since.
“Rosaleen Activewear is a clothing and lifestyle brand who specializes in high-end activewear with affordable prices,” Bigger said. “We cater to girls, teenagers, and women. We have an online store, but the physical store in Ludington features activewear, swimwear, and beach/sun accessories.”
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
“I signed a 6 month lease, which ends in December,” Bigger said. “My plan is to stay open until fall and then determine if sales would support staying open ongoing. You may find me open on additional days and times depending on holidays and the ebb and flow of my therapy caseload.”
Bigger lives in Oswego, Illinois, during the offseason and works as a mental health therapist as well.
“I have a practice providing individual therapy to my clients located in California and Ohio,” she said. “Once opening the store here in Ludington, I have moved my clients to Sunday evening, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and can work up to 12 hours per day Monday through Wednesday to continue providing services to my clients.”
Bigger stated that the name of the new store comes from her Irish background.
“We named the business Rosaleen Activewear after my Irish heritage and my niece, Amaya Rose, who was a USAG gymnast. and we started the business as a way to support her gymnastics career,” Bigger stated. “Róisín sometimes anglicized as Roisin or Rosheen, is an Irish female name, meaning ‘little rose.’ The English equivalent is Rosaleen.
“My business has always been centered around activewear because I started the business when we found ourselves sitting at gymnastics meets every weekend. I expanded my product line when COVID came around, and I could no longer attend in-person events. I started purchasing swimwear early in the year with intent to add it to my online lineup. It now also serves a purpose being in a beach town.”
Bigger stated that she is excited to be open in Ludington and to be a part of the up and coming retail district on South James Street.
“I’m working hard to draw traffic to the third block of South James Street and I’m excited that I’m one of several businesses contributing to the rebirth of this block,” she said. “I’m constantly thinking of ideas to feed into the people of Ludington. It’s exciting to see the growth here.”
Even though Rosaleen Activewear is small, Bigger has filled the space with a large variety of items at an affordable price.
“The store is small, but it is packed with items that cater to all ages,” she said. “We have a little bit of something for everyone with new items coming regularly. I’m listening to the advice that my customers have given thus far and adapting my inventory to reflect their wishes. Our prices are good and you will walk away with a quality product.
“I want to provide high quality and functional items at a price point that makes customers feel like they can purchase something at my shop and then still have money to spend at other shops. That’s what I would want, so that is what I provide to my customers. Most of my items are in the $15 to $36 price point.”
Bigger’s inventory can be found at her Ludington location, but also on her website, rosaleenactivewear.com. She stated that she also can customize and special order items as well.
“If you let me know what you are looking for, I can make it happen,” she said. “I also provide sourcing and customization of dance, cheer, gymnastics, and other sports apparel for teams and businesses at a low minimum order quantity and affordable price.
“I pride myself on providing excellent customer service and I’m happy to do my best to meet your needs whether it’s for one item or multiple.”
Bigger stated that there is no better place to spend summers than in Ludington, and she is excited to she how her business takes off in the place she loves so much.
“My parents live here in Ludington and there is no other place where I want to spend my summers,” she stated. “It’s nice to spend some extra time with them and enjoy the feeling of peace that I feel when I’m in Ludington. I love the idea of putting my money in Ludington because I love the area so much, and I treasure the happiness this area brings to my soul.”