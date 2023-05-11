The Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center opened a new location in Mason County in Pere Marquette Township with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.
Headquartered in Manistee, the center saw a need to expand into Mason County and since they were already offering services there, executive director Megan McCarthy stated that opening the office would be more convenient for clients living outside of Manistee County.
“LCAC has had a courtesy agreement with Mason County for many years,” McCarthy said. “In January 2021, we formalized our partnership with Mason County through a signed interagency agreement. Since that time, we have seen a significant increase in Mason County clients.
“The satellite center, which opened its doors to clients on May 1, is an effort by the Lakeshore CAC to reduce the trauma to child abuse victims in Mason County by providing a coordinated, trauma-informed response at a satellite CAC location in their community.”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink was instrumental in negotiating the agreement between the child advocacy center and the county. She worked with the organization when she was an assistant prosecutor in Manistee County, and she’s continued to support the program after the agreement was signed.
“It will be a huge benefit and asset for our community. Back in March, I wrote a letter on behalf of having the satellite office being placed here,” she said. “One of the reasons is that, for a lot of the families that are involved in the criminal justice system they might not have the time or means or ability to make that trip (to Manistee).”
Kreinbrink also recognized that the number of referrals from Mason County since the start of the agreement rose dramatically.
“Mason County’s interviews have actually surpassed Manistee’s, and because we’ve integrated the CAC as part of our child protective protocol, whenever there’s a child victim, one of law enforcement’s first calls is to CAC,” Kreinbrink said.
LCAC provides services to children ages three to 18 and their non-offending family members when there has been an allegation of sexual abuse, physical abuse, extreme neglect, or if the child has been a witness to violence.
“Through the work of the LCAC, a team of child abuse professionals, including family advocates, law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors, medical examiners, and mental health professionals, are brought together to facilitate a compassionate, multidisciplinary response to the identification, investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse,” McCarthy stated. “Our goals are to reduce trauma, seek justice, and foster hope and healing for children and their non-offending caregivers.”
When a disclosure of abuse is made or abuse is suspected, a report is made to local law enforcement or Child Protective Services and then the child is brought to the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. McCarthy stated that the interview is conducted in a child-friendly environment by a trained interviewer, observed in real-time by law enforcement and CPS, and recorded and shared electronically with the prosecuting attorney’s office.
They hold monthly case review meetings with all law enforcement agencies, CPS, county and tribal prosecutors, victim advocates, and medical and mental health professionals.
“LCAC provides trauma-informed mental health counseling to the child and family for as long as is needed,” she said. “LCAC has a robust prevention program. We provide adult-focused training to school personnel and others working with children to help adults recognize the signs of abuse and know how to report responsibly. We work with school districts to provide youth-focused body safety lessons in the classroom. All services are provided at no cost to children and families.”
LCAC received accreditation through the National Children’s Alliance in 2009 and they serve Manistee and Mason counties and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. They currently employ McCarthy as well as two family advocates, six contracted forensic interviewers and two contracted trauma therapists.
“One in 10 children in the United States will be sexually abused before the age of 18,” McCarthy said. “Every adult can play a role in ending violence against children. We encourage community members to know the signs of abuse, learn how to respond to a child who discloses abuse, and to make a report if they suspect abuse or neglect. LCAC provides free training to equip adults with the tools to identify the warning signs of abuse and react responsibly if they suspect abuse is happening. To schedule a Stewards of Children training for your staff or community group, contact us at 231-299-1400.”
Since the work the LCAC does is very confidential, their hours vary based on need and their doors are always locked and do not take any walk-in clients. All clients must be referred by law enforcement or CPS.
“To protect the privacy of the children and families we serve, our doors are closed to the public,” McCarthy said. “Please, do not call the Child Advocacy Center to report abuse or request services. We can only provide services after a report has been made to law enforcement or DHHS and received by the CAC. If you suspect a child under the age of 18 is being abused or neglected, or is at risk for abuse or neglect, you should make a report to the Department of Health and Human Services’ centralized intake by calling 1-855-444-3911 or by contacting your local law enforcement agency. You have the option to remain anonymous. If it is an emergency, call 911 immediately.”
LCAC operates through a combination of federal and state grant awards, as well as smaller foundation grants, donations from individuals and businesses, and year-round fundraising events.
“Funding from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation has provided the necessary seed money to launch the project,” McCarthy said. “A grant from Pennies From Heaven is covering the first 12 months of rent and utilities. We have received incredible corporate support, too, especially from West Shore Bank and Comfort Center, which was used to purchase furnishings and supplies. Funding from the National Children’s Alliance’s equipment grant program covered the cost of forensic interview equipment.”
The staff at the new location have already received multiple contacts for interviews with children and families, which solidifies McCarthy’s reasoning for placing an office in Mason County.
“Abusers want victims to be silent,” she said. “CACs provide a space where children are heard. We amplify survivors’ voices. We provide expert care at a place where they can speak their truth without judgment. Last year, we conducted forensic interviews of 123 child survivors of abuse. The average age of the child victim was 11 years old. We also provided 3,389 hours of advocacy support and 1,476 hours of trauma therapy. Additionally, we provided safety education lessons to 859 students.”
Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country provide a safe space where child victims of abuse can speak about what happened to them and get the care they need to heal.
“Kids need all of us, working together, to grow up healthy, happy, and safe.”