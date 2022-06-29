PENTWATER — Residents and tourists of Pentwater looking for another cozy art shop can find it on the corner of Fifth and Hancock streets at Serenity Shore. This shop offers pottery, wire wrapped necklaces, handmade jewelry, epoxy art, paintings and more. The owner, Shannon Kramer, and her business partner Sarina Gardner welcome all, including dogs, into their little shop and are more than willing to give background on the various art pieces.
Kramer doesn’t hesitate to tell visitors that “she will die in this place,” as this business is her retirement project. After working as a dietitian for 20 years, raising a family as a single mother and running a handmade jewelry business in Grand Rapids, she decided to settle in a small town on Lake Michigan to live out her dream of owning her own shop.
“This was my dream,” Kramer said. “I started this dream in my twenties…I’ve been planning this my whole life.”
Serenity Shore is located in what used to be the coffee shop Beach Nut of Pentwater. Kramer has done many renovations to make the shop her own, though.
“It looks nothing like it used to,” Kramer said. “The ceiling was low, it was a cement orange floor…I took a wall out, so it’s way bigger in here.”
Kramer replaced that orange floor with gray linoleum wood flooring, painted the walls white and contrasted them with black baseboards. She raised the ceiling and opened up the back of the store to create the space she needed.
The shop was originally meant to be just like her previous one, in which she sold jewelry she made. However, after seeing the emphasis Pentwater’s community puts on the arts, she decided to open her store up to various types of art and reached out to different artists who may want to sell there.
“I decided this time, after I saw that article in the Ludington paper about how they’re making this an art town, I thought, ‘you know what? I’m going to do more art’ because why wouldn’t I? There’s only a few galleries here,” Kramer said.
Her goal is to be a place for all artists to sell, whether it’s in her shop or at a table set up in front of it. She understands the desire to create and the misery that can come from trying to make a career out of it, she said. She comes from a family of artists, from her great grandfather who was a jeweler in Germany to her cousins who were artists in New York.
“I don’t need to make a million dollars, I have very simple needs,” she said. “I don’t want to work under people anymore or for big box stores…I just want to be happy and do what I like to do, which is to make jewelry.
“I want artists to be able to succeed in selling and being able to do what they like to do.”
Kramer plans to work in the shop everyday, or at least as much as possible. She’s not the only artist in the shop, though. Her business partner, Sarina Gardner, makes large pieces of epoxy art as well as epoxy chess boards. In her pieces, colors flow together and make art that looks similar to agate gemstones.
The two created the name Serenity Shore while on a drive together. Kramer asked Gardner what she thinks when she looks at her art, and Gardner replied, “Serenity.” Kramer added “Shore,” as she knew her store would be in a shoreline town. The two also like the name because it can be abbreviated to S.S and stand for Sarina and Shannon.
Other artists in the shop include CJ Brander, an ArtPrize artist from Grand Rapids who works with many types of art including watercolor, collage, acrylic, clay and encaustic. The store will also feature Gunna Wilson Zimmerman who grew up with Kramer and went on to be an actress in New York City, with roles in Sex and the City, Mona Lisa Smile and 30 Rock. Now she’s a photographer and will display her work at Kramer’s store.
Encep Maulana, Kramer’s penpal from Indonesia, will be selling wire wrapped pendants in the shop as well. His family owns a rock quarry and he sends Kramer photos of their rocks for her to choose from before he wraps them and ships them to her.
She will sell jewelry made from a woman in Atlanta who has family ties to Pentwater. The jewelry will be mailed to Kramer and placed in its own display case.
Kramer is also hoping to sell pieces from artist Amy Hutcheson, a high school art classmate of Kramer’s. Hutcheson creates vibrant paintings and displays them in various galleries across the country.
Kramer is excited to be in Pentwater and looks forward to working with the community once her shop is up and running. She was especially excited to discover Pentwater Rocks, which are small painted rocks around town for anyone to pick up and keep. She would like to participate in that, as well as mentor in jewelry making at the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center.
“I’m excited to be here,” she said. “This town is magical. Everyone is so nice — I feel very welcomed.
“I’ve met the most amazing people in town who are willing to help new business owners succeed.”
Kramer is also thankful for her parents who have supported her through this journey as she made her dream come true.
“They are like the only thing keeping me going,” she said. “They’re my rock.”
The store will be fully open to the public on Friday, with Brander, Zimmerman, Maulana, Kramer and Gardner’s work. Kramer hopes to have a grand opening later in the summer once things are more settled.