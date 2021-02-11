MANISTEE — The Maple Ridge Manor of Manistee is still in the construction phase but will be open soon.
Regional Director Rachel Bartlett said the building will be open in May with official tours to begin April 5.
Bartlett also oversees the Maple Ridge Manor facility in Lowell, which opened in the summer of 2020. Manistee will be the second site for the family-owned organization.
She is a licensed nursing home administrator, certified assisted living director, licensed practical nurse and certified dementia practitioner.
“I’ve been in health care for 20 years and in assisted living since 2012,” she said.
Bartlett said what sets Maple Ridge apart is its maxims: “Be Present, Be Family, Be Awesome.”
“We want to be an extension of family,” she said.
The assisted living facility will employ a full-time activities director, chef and licensed nurses — at least 30 staff.
“Our goal is to stimulate residents and help them as much as they need, but keep them as independent as possible. We want it to be an enjoyable experience,” she said. “We’ll have day trips — all kinds of things.”
Bartlett said they will have higher than state-mandated staffing.
“I will be putting postings on our website this month (February) for all positions,” she said.
Maple Ridge Manor sits along Kemmer Road near U.S. 31. The building will have 54 separate apartments, each with their own bathrooms. It will offer both assisted living and memory care.
They broke ground in June 2020. Construction is on schedule.
There weren’t any delays due to the pandemic, only some supplies shortages, according to the contractor Rod Barriger of BCG Construction.
“It’s been harder to get materials, but that’s the same for anyone. If you go to Home Depot, you’ll have that and it’s the same for construction. It hasn’t slowed us down any, it’s just been a challenge,” Barriger said.
The mild winter, until lately, has also helped progress.
Why Manistee?
Bartlett said there was a need.
“People were waitlisted at other facilities and there weren’t many offerings here,” she said.
They completed a feasibility study that showed the area had the demographic to support an assisted living facility like Maple Ridge Manor.
“And we look at areas like this. Lowell is on the outskirts of Grand Rapids. Manistee is kind of on the outskirts of Ludington, Cadillac and Traverse City. (Manistee and Lowell) aren’t huge cities, but they are the demographic we’re looking for,” she said.
Bartlett said if the locations succeed, they will look into expanding at the Manistee site or in another city.
When complete, the address for the Manistee location will be 1967 Maple Ridge Dr.
For more information about applying for jobs or touring the building, visit the Maple Ridge Manor website, www.mapleridgemanor.com. The website will also offer virtual tours.