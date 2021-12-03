A $300,000 grant for new bathroom facilities at Cartier Park is part of a slew of recommended outdoor recreation funding the state announced Thursday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board recommended spending more than $45.5 million dollars on 117 development projects and land acquisitions throughout the state next year.
One of those projects is the replacement of both bathrooms at Cartier Park. The recommendations remain to be approved by the Michigan Legislature and signed by the governor.
Plans for the new bathrooms are still in flux, but Cartier Park Manager Russ Soper suggested that they would largely be individual unisex stalls — with a toilet and a shower — accessed from the outside. Laundry facilities are also planned.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the city is “extremely pleased” with the recommended grant. He credited the successful grant application to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski and Soper.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Soper said. “It’s something we’ve all dreamt about now for quite a few years.”
The north bathroom was built in 1982, and while no construction date is known for the south one, it is “much older,” according to Tykoski.
Soper said the bathrooms are undersized, with narrow aisleways and doorways not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Combine that with some major expenses needed to replace parts under the floor, and Soper said it’s time to put in bathrooms he doesn’t have to warn people with disabilities to avoid.
“I don’t want our park to be one that they can’t go to,” he said.
Soper said that after an injury years ago put him in a wheelchair for about four months, he realized how difficult life would be with a permanent disability. That experience played into his “passion” for upgrading these bathrooms.
Cartier Park is an enterprise fund, meaning it funds itself, according to Foster. Over the years, Soper has annually set aside money to replace both bathrooms.
Soper has saved just more than $450,000, Foster said. Much of the saved funds will still be going toward the replacement project, which Foster expects to total more than $725,000.
Once the long-awaited bathroom project is out of the way, Soper said it’ll be time to embark on other improvements. Those include paving the campground, getting rid of gravel and updating electrical campsites.
Grants were also recommended for an off-road vehicle training and practice area in Webber Township. The state recommended a $300,000 grant for Lake County and a $183,800 grant for the township.
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is “funded through interest and earnings on funds derived from the revenues of state-owned oil, gas and minerals,” according to a press release. Since its inception in 1976, it has granted more than $1.2 billion.
In a press release, Whitmer stated that the trust fund “continues to provide the significant investment that creates better, broader access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities. … Whether you’re camping, enjoying a park close to home, exploring forest trails or just taking in a scenic view, all of these trust fund-supported experiences contribute mightily to local economies and our mental and physical well-being.”