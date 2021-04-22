Volunteers moved seven garden beds Thursday morning from Lakeshore Food Club into the U Dig It Community Garden.
Food grown in six rectangular beds will go to the shelves of the food club and into the kitchens of low-income Mason County residents. The other, circular bed will be an herb garden, U Dig It director Sara Bolan said.
The garden, located behind United Methodist Church of Ludington, totals nearly 50 beds with this move, 17 of which are now devoted to the food club. Each of them are claimed for the year. Those interested in tending or sponsoring a bed in 2022 must join a waiting list.
Summer gardening activities for kids that centered around the beds in pre-pandemic times are moving to the garden along with them.
For the two years before the pandemic, LSFC partnered with Kendra Gibson, an MSU Extension instructor, on a summer-long program called “Eat A Rainbow,” where children 4-7 years old planted and harvested the food club’s five circular beds.
“The kids had a riot,” volunteer Christine Schulte said. “They really loved getting in the dirt, planting and seeing their produce come to fruition.”
Last year, they added six rectangular beds for children aged 8-12 to participate with. The pandemic derailed that plan.
Instead, LSFC and Gibson worked with gardeners like Ferd Schulte to distribute a variety of home gardening kits and create educational content for a Facebook group.
While the details are not yet finalized, Gibson said she hopes the garden’s network of knowledgeable volunteers and electric and water access can make this year’s programming even more engaging. The church may allow access to its pavilion for outside classes.
One idea is to offer an “à la carte gardening workshop series,” Gibson said.
“Many people don’t know about this space,” she said, “and it would give us an opportunity to invite the community out to see the gardens in action while participating in a fun hands-on activity.”
More of the beds’ yield will also survive out of harm’s way within the garden’s fences.
Deer around the food club had shrugged off every organic repellent and posed a persistent challenge to the gardens’ viability there.
Volunteers tried many organic solutions, such as marigolds, Plantskydd from the Mason County Conservation Office, and even Irish Spring soap, but nothing was effective.
“The deer are just plentiful here,” Schulte said. “We couldn’t keep them out.”