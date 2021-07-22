When Deborah Nylec’s grandmother passed away about 15 years ago, Nylec’s aunt handed her a bag of letters. At the top were letters from the recent past, including some Nylec had written herself.
But as she kept digging, she arrived at a cache of correspondence that she would turn into a book.
At the bottom of the bag were weekly dispatches from her father, former Ludington resident James B. Hubbard Jr., as he navigated college life and, eventually, a tour in the Vietnam War.
“The book is basically my father growing up from a young boy to a married captain in Vietnam,” Nylec said.
Titled “From Michigan to Mekong: Letters on Life, Learning, Love and War,” the book is available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. Physical copies will soon be available at Book Mark; the Rath Avenue store ordered three copies Thursday, according to Nylec.
Hubbard told the Daily News he never expected the letters would be saved or “see the light of day again.”
“I’ve been calling myself an unintentional author,” he said.
Nylec said one of his recent Facebook posts read: “I guess I wrote a book.”
When he left Ludington for college and, ultimately, the war, he felt he “owed” his parents a letter home almost every week, he said.
“We were at odds from time to time, but they’d done a lot for me,” Hubbard said. “They were paying for my education.”
After serving in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in college, Hubbard was sworn into the army as a lieutenant, he said. He served as a general’s assistant in the infantry for about seven months before being transferred to the Transportation Corps.
There, Hubbard arranged the logistics of the war, moving equipment and soldiers around Vietnam — or driving “potheads and AWOL-ers back to camp,” as Nylec said he wrote in one letter.
During his 1967-68 tour in Vietnam, Hubbard earned a Silver Star Medal, the military’s third-highest decoration. Nylec said he’s called the day his “alive day.”
“He was at the camp during dinner one evening and they were bombed,” Nylec said.
Hubbard managed to get “a couple of the wounded” to a helicopter, but was blasted with shrapnel.
“(His) radio took all of (the shrapnel), which is why he’s alive,” she said.
Aside from documenting her father’s adventures, Hubbard’s letters explore his inner world with “unusual” depth for a young man, Nylec said.
“It is interesting to see how driven he really was just to become a good man,” she said.
As distant in time as Hubbard’s mid-century writings may seem, Nylec said she was struck by the “uncanny” similarities to her son’s college experience.
“They both picked up the guitar again in college … and they both had a set of bongo drums for whatever reason,” Nylec said. “I had to keep reminding myself that these were letters from my father, not my son.”
After the war, Hubbard worked for nearly 25 years as a lobbyist for American Legion, becoming the Legion’s “spokesman” for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, he said.
Hubbard said he arranged for a Legion color guard to attend the hanging of the wall’s first panel. Later, he worked to get a permit for a group of veterans to have a parade at the memorial’s 1984 dedication, he said.
With her father’s personal history bound in book form, Nylec said she’s feeling “nothing but pure pride.”
“I’m just thrilled,” she said. “I said, ‘It’s the book I’ve always wanted you to write, you just didn’t know you already wrote it.’”