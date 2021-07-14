In the next upcoming weeks, James Street will welcome a new business called Babe’s Candyland.
“You can’t be upset when you’re buying candy, and I think the space is really fun,” Devin Carrasco, owner of Babe’s Candyland, said.
Located in the Michigan Marketplace on South James Street, Babe’s Candyland is set to sell candy by the pound. The store will sell more than 120 candy varieties including retro candy, chocolates and 10 varieties of sugar-free candy. Carrasco also plans on selling trail mix options for people who don’t want sugar.
In addition to the candy store, Carrasco will open a sandwich shop in the same location called Shortley’s. She hopes to open it sometime in August.
“When you’re a kid and you go on vacation, (candy stores) were something you always look forward to,” Carrasco said. “I just feel like people coming in from out of town, you know you always let kids go buy candy.”
Carrasco thought having a candy store in Ludington would be a fun time for both locals and visitors. The idea of the business name came from her maiden name. Carrasco’s father, who was a businessman himself, passed away a couple of years ago. She felt naming the business after her family would honor him.
Additionally, Carrasco thinks the name will stand out and be easy for people to remember. Although it’s opening midway through the summer season, Carrasco is excited to get the store started.
“We have a lot of great business owners here, so to be part of that and to be part of the chamber and getting to know more people here, I think it’s super exciting, “ she said.
The process of setting up the business took a little more than six months. Carrasco finished her management training in the winter and is working with the health department to finalize licensing for the store. Once that is finished, she will order the candy so it’s fresh for opening day.
Carrasco said she has received a lot of support from members of the community and family. She called it meticulous, but exciting, work. She hopes opening the store will help expand business traffic down James Street.
“I’m hoping people enjoy coming in and seeing it, and that we’ll be part of people’s summer memories,” Carrasco said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be done on opening day. Carrasco is excited to open the store and hopes the community feels the same. She believes Babes Candyland will be a fun asset to Ludington.