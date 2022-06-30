Bob Taylor saw a need for dependable transportation — to places outside the boundaries of Mason County and even the state — and with a background in driving, flying and shipping, he figured it was something he could take on.
So he did.
Taylor is a U.S. Army veteran with a CDL/Class A license and more than 20 years of experience in transportation.
His new business, Elite Transport LLC, will take people as far as they want to go, whether that’s across the county or across the country.
The business was formally incorporated about a month ago after “working on it all winter,” Taylor said during an interview Thursday at the Mason County Airport.
He’s had a successful first month, and he chalks that up to both his approach to the work and his familiarity with the transportation field.
“I’m dependable,” Taylor said. “I’ve driven semis, school buses, (Ludington Mass Transit Authority) buses — I’ve driven everything.“
He’s also a pilot, so he’s used to making trips of all kinds.
Taylor said the idea for Elite Transport originally came from a friend, who suggested he tap into his years of knowledge and experience to provide rides to folks in the area who might want to ride in a taxi or a bus.
“There’s a need,” he said. “We have cabs around town, but they don’t have the vehicle I do.”
The vehicle is a Ford Expedition, which Taylor purchased specifically for the purposes of the new business. It’s “five-star rated for safety,” and it’s roomy and comfortable as well, he said.
Taylor said he’s open to taking anyone anywhere.
“If they don’t like to fly, if they don’t want to take a bus, I’ll take them,” he said.
He’s also including expedited package-shipping within 350 miles, which is an element of the business he’s hoping to expand.
Taylor will drive people’s vehicles from point A to point B, too, including campers and RVs. And his Expedition is more than capable of hauling trailers, if that’s what customers need.
With a flat rate of $2.50 per mile, Taylor said he’s “not getting rich” with the business, but he added, “it keeps me busy.”
“As long as I can keep busy, I’m happy. And as long as I can make some money on it,” he said.
For long-distance trips — the ones that take him out of state — he said he’ll “work something out” with customers, as the flat rate wouldn’t really be feasible for such long drives.
So far, most of the trips he’s made have been to Grand Rapids and back.
“I’ve been hauling people back and forth to airports. … But I’ll go anywhere — Detroit, Lansing, Chicago,” he said. “If they’re willing to pay, I’m willing to take them.”
Plus, he enjoys it.
“I like to drive, and I like to drive cross-country,” he said.
For more information or to schedule a ride, call (231) 233-5927, email elitetransport@outlook.com or visit www.elitetransportmi.com.