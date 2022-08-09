PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — New bylaws will be implemented for the Council on Aging after action during a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The commissioners approved the new bylaws unanimously and without any discussion.
The proposed changes including adding language where the purpose for the council’s members to find additional funding sources beyond the countywide senior millage.
Much of the language focuses on the awareness of services for seniors in Mason County as well as promoting those services to the general public.
Another proposed change includes language allowing for the council to evaluate the programs’ performances and the needs of the community.
Members of the council, if the new language passes, will be expected to be knowledgable of the programs and work as ambassadors within the community to inform others of those programs. Members of the Council on Aging represent each of the county commission districts, and those members will be expected to attend meetings of local municipalities to share information.
New language for council members also requires them to volunteer in senior services, too.
Road commission report
Mason County Road Commission Chair Bill Schwass delivered the commission’s annual report at the meeting. He said the commission is on its third year in a 10-year maintenance plan that is having a positive impact on the roads.
“It’s helped our efficiencies in moving forward,” Schwass said.
The commission will be working on a set of bridges over the Lincoln River, funded in part by grants. Two bridges for Tuttle Road and Fountain Road cost $1.37 million with a local match of $272,000. A third bridge for Fisher Road costs $1.28 million with a local match of $263,000.
Schwass also addressed recent proposals where the state would be cutting back on the fuel tax. He said 40% of the commission receives is from the fuel tax.
“They claim if that is eliminated, they do have money in the budget to replace it. We’re going to hold them to that,” Schwass said.
Overall, he was pleased with the work and pride of the employees at the road commission.
“We have a great staff. And our workers, they come to work with pride. They’re doing such a great job, and I hope everyone recognizes that.”
Animal control report
Mason County Animal Control Officer Sarah Colbrook delivered her office’s annual report for 2021. The office brought in roughly the same number of dogs and cats, 185 and 183, respectively. Adoptions of dogs was at 103 with cats at 196. There were 86 dogs returned to owners and 10 cats returned to owners.
Colbrook said her office handled 425 complaints last year.
Noise ordinance
Annette Quillan of Ludington, during public comment, asked the county to consider a county-wide noise ordinance.
“People move out (from the cities) to get away from the noise,” she said, referencing complaints in Hamlin Township from music at Stix. “I understand it can happen any place (in the county).”
However, following the meeting, Commissioner Jody Hartley said to Quillan that such a noise ordinance isn’t allowable for counties to pass — those ordinances can only be passed by smaller units of government such as cities and townships.