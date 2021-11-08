Does Ludington need a new city charter? Next May, the voters get to decide.
The question of whether a committee should be elected to overhaul the city charter will be on the May 3 special election ballot, city councilors decided at their meeting Monday during its regular meeting.
Voters will be asked whether the revision should occur. They will also elect nine residents to sit on the revision committee in case the revision is approved.
Once the commission is finished revising the charter, it would go before the public for a vote.
City Manager Mitch Foster described the charter as “the first founding document of the city.” It gives “the most basic directions” on how the city council is formed and how city administration functions. The city code and zoning ordinance are subordinate to the charter.
“In most cases, it’s behind-the-scenes stuff,” Foster said of the charter. More public-facing sections of the charter involve elections and taxation.
The commission would propose changes to “bring the charter up to date with the current issues,” City Clerk Deborah Luskin wrote in a memo to the council.
“It is time to look at the entire charter to ensure that it is working effectively … as well as keeping up with current issues the city is dealing with,” Luskin wrote.
The revision is expected to take two years. Costs are projected to be $34,300 in 2022 and $47,300 in 2023, but salary figures are “arbitrary” at this point and have yet to be decided, Luskin said.
A total revision of the charter was last approved in 1992, according to Luskin. Portions of the charter have been amended since then, and barring a complete overhaul, the charter could still be revised piecemeal.
Those interested in serving on the committee need to file with city hall a petition signed by at least 40 registered Ludington voters by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
New park rules
The council also approved changes to the rules for city parks.
Rule changes include:
- Alcohol and tobacco products cannot be consumed in any park playground;
- Sponsored picnics, outings and gatherings of 50 or more people need a permit (previously, the limit was 30);
- Ludington police can issue permits for overnight parking at city parks; and
- Waterfront Park now opens at 6 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
With a special event permit, alcohol may now be consumed at Oriole Field and other areas designated for athletic competition.
The city manager may now prohibit alcohol in any park, beach or recreational area for 72 hours “to protect the public health, safety and welfare.” Previously, the mayor had that authority.
Any organization with a liquor license may now sell alcohol with a special event permit in city parks. Previously, only nonprofits could.
A clause prohibiting the launching or retrieving of motorized personal watercraft within 150 feet north of the north breakwater was removed from the city code.
Anchorage in the channel
Councilors approved an ordinance clarifying rules around boating in the channel connecting Lake Michigan and Pere Marquette Lake.
Temporary anchorage in the channel is now permitted, subject to the authority of the harbormaster, currently designated as the police chief. Previously, only emergency response vessels could do so.
The harbormaster can now authorize mooring, tying up and anchorage along any seawall in city limits in the event of an emergency or for a period less than seven days.
Other business
Councilors approved paying $1,225 to install power for a freezer at the Loomis Street restrooms and fish cleaning station project. The contract for the project was originally approved at $378,989, but has since risen to $395,179.22.
They also accepted a $348,819 bid to replace the F floating dock at the Municipal Marina. The city won a $250,000 grant to help with that cost, but must pay at least 50 percent of it, Foster said. Some work is expected to begin this winter, but most will be done in the spring, according to a memo from engineering firm Prein & Newhof.
A first presentation was held for an ordinance setting a minimum of five and maximum of seven members for the Tree Advisory Board. The Arbor Day Foundation, a source of grant funding, “strongly” recommends that cities applying to the Tree City USA program have boards up to seven members, Luskin wrote in a memo.