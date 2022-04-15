When Ludington voters step into the voting booth on Tuesday, May 3, they will be asked whether the city needs a new charter, which is essentially the city’s constitution.
They’ll also be able to pick members to fill a nine-member charter commission that would handle the revision, if most voters say one is needed.
The charter outlines how the city operates and sets officials’ powers and responsibilities. It was last overhauled in 1992 and has been amended in piecemeal fashion since then.
If the vote passes, the charter commission would discuss revisions at regular public meetings, complete with public comment sections. It has been estimated that its work could take between one and three years, during which the commissioners would be paid an undetermined stipend.
Once the commission comes up with a new charter, it would be reviewed by the governor and state attorney general offices for legal compliance. Then, it would be put on a ballot for Ludington voters to approve or reject.
Residents in the city can still file to be a write-in candidate for the charter commission, if the resident is a registered voter in the City of Ludington and have resided there for at least three years. To qualify, contact City Clerk Deb Luskin for a form that must be completed by 4 p.m., Friday, April 22.
Four candidates filed petitions in time for their names to be on the ballot. They are:
- Mark Barnett, former Ludington police chief;
- Nicholas Krieger, county commissioner;
- Jack Stibitz, father of city councilor Cheri Stibitz and MCC High School teacher; and
- Mike Winczewski, husband of city councilor Kathy Winczewski and former Ludington middle school assistant principal.
The city council voted in November to place this question on the May ballot. But how badly is a new charter needed?
“Nothing’s a showstopper. There are some stumbling blocks,” said Mayor Steve Miller, who told the Daily News a charter revision was one of his goals for his time in office. “The document itself is pretty solid. … However it does need to be looked at.”
Asked where there is room for improvement, Miller in one instance pointed out a section stating that if the city attorney won’t be at a city council meeting, the council has to vote on excusing them.
“Does it need to go back through a debate of council whether the guy can go on spring break?” he said. “Small example. But it shows how it does need to be looked at.”
A bigger-picture concern is whether the city treasurer and clerk are elected by voters or appointed by officials. Currently, those are elected positions, and Ludington residents in 2016 voted down a charter amendment that would have made them appointed.
But Miller said that’s still something worth considering, because the clerk and treasurer are “highly skilled” positions with “very specific qualifications,” and “the city could find itself in a bit of trouble” if an unqualified person got into the job through an electoral quirk.
“The city has survived without (appointed clerks and treasurers). It’ll be fine until it isn’t,” he said.
The charter also “definitely (needs) to be cleaned up,” he said, so that residents don’t have to refer to the amendments for accurate information. For example, the mayor and council member salaries listed in the charter are outdated, he said.
Miller said he’s heard concerns that city officials are “just going to hand-puppet” the charter commission, but he said “that is actually just the opposite of the truth.”
“The city has questions, or concerns, but I think any of the (charter commissioners) would have any of these same reservations,” he said.
He likewise downplayed any concern that tampering with the charter could end in disaster.
“It’s only going to take a majority of five people to change all the rules. That would be pretty dramatic, pretty radical, and this isn’t a town full of … that kind of drama,” he said.
“Your recourse is, if the folks … who have been elected are not doing what you want … you work to either replace them, or educate them to your liking. But I don’t see five people taking over and steering … things that change day-to-day business for people.”