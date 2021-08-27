When each of Samantha Murphy’s children were just a few hours old, she performed their first chiropractic adjustments.
Now, when her son isn’t feeling well, he’ll ask for an adjustment when other children might ask for a blanket or a favorite toy.
With her new Ludington office, Shore Family Chiropractic, Murphy hopes to share the spinal care her family gets for free.
“It’s something I want for people because … I’ve seen it’s worked really well for my family, too,” she said, seated on an exercise ball in her office on Washington Street.
Murphy opened the practice in early July. She’s running it as a “one-woman show,” taking care of front-desk duties and treating every patient in her own office.
After graduating from Logan University, a private chiropractic university in Missouri, Murphy worked at a chiropractic clinic in Spring Lake for four years.
She and her husband spent the last year making day trips around the state and settled on Ludington for its “up north, relaxed feel.” They decided it would be a good place to raise their 3-year-old son, Cole, and daughter Claire, who is nearly 6 months old.
She said her practice is unique for how “invested” she is in her patients beyond their appointment. She has books and magazines in her office on alternatives to common practices, like using a midwife to give birth, and wants “to be an open book to other natural ways.”
Murphy explained that chiropractors ensure spines are in “proper alignment” so that the “nervous system can do its job.”
For instance, if your lower back “isn’t moving properly,” it will “inhibit proper communication” to that area, she said. That could result in symptoms ranging from lower back pain to digestive tract troubles and even leg pain, she said.
Murphy said she’s used to people saying that sounds like hocus pocus. Even she sometimes catches herself referring to medical doctors as “regular doctors.” But she’s convinced that chiropractic, along with other alternative health practices, are on their way to the mainstream.
“We get a lot of people that come in and we are their last-ditch effort,” she said. “With the stress in the world right now, we’ve actually seen a greater turn of people to more natural ways of trying to help their health.”
While she treats the complaints of back and neck pain that chiropractors are often associated with, she also has a “really large passion” for prenatal and pediatric care. She said she underwent chiropractic adjustments during both of her pregnancies.
“It can help the moms’ bodies handle that stress … and just keep them at a better state to help baby grow healthy,” Murphy said. “Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable.”
She said she was taking care of at least 10 moms, many of them examples of what she called a “COVID baby boom,” at the previous practice she worked at in Spring Lake. At her Ludington office, she has pillows designed for pregnant mothers to be able to lay on their stomachs.
She said she hopes to expand her practice into a facility that offers more than just chiropractic care. She envisions a place where women can receive prenatal massages, counseling for postpartum depression and other resources.
For now, though, she is taking her time getting to know the needs of the Ludington community.
“It’s a lot of getting out there, getting to know people,” she said, “When you’re trusting someone to be your chiropractor, (there has to be) a level of trust there.”