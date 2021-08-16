VICTORY TWP. — A one-year contract with West Shore Community College’s faculty was approved by its board of trustees at their meeting Monday.
The contract is the second consecutive one-year contract that the faculty association has negotiated with the college bargaining team.
Changes from the previous contract are mostly limited to the compensation package and not “substantive” in nature, said Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services.
The contract adjusts summer compensation. Faculty possessing a doctorate are to be paid $1,200 per contact hour, a master’s degree $1,000 per contact hour and a bachelor’s degree or less $850 per contact hour.
Previously, faculty were paid one-fifty-fifth of their base salary for summer term contact hours, according to the agenda packet.
Faculty are given a $500 signing bonus in the new contract, and the entire faculty salary grid was increased by 2 percent.
The contract also states that benefits terminate at the end of May for faculty not returning for the next contract year, except as agreed to by the college president and faculty association.
This is because a separate agreement had to be created when a departing faculty member stayed through the summer to train their replacement. The new language would streamline that process, Kinney said.
Medical assistant program
The board approved a plan to work with Lansing Community College on a new model for its medical assistant program.
While enrolled at WSCC, students will be able to virtually attend lectures by LCC faculty. Lab and clinical activities will be conducted on WSCC’s campus.
Kinney said that from the student’s perspective, there will be no difference between this and a typical WSCC class. He added that the program is scheduled to begin “later this week.”
The program is described as a “consortium model” in the packet and is facilitated by Michigan Educational Programs in Collaboration.
New employees
The board recognized the hiring of two employees.
Dan Yost has been hired as the college’s director of EMS and fire. Yost has worked in EMS for almost 16 years, served as Grant Township’s fire chief and has been an instructor at the college for the past two years, according to the packet.
Ward emphasized how Yost could help address the need for EMT education in the area.
“I’m glad. It’s taken us a while, but we’re really kicking off that program,” he said.
Duran Navarro has been hired as a computer and media services technician. He recently completed an information technology security internship at WSCC through Ferris State University, according to the packet.
Other business
- Seth Hopkins of the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative awarded WSCC the 2021 Early Childhood Champion Award for its early childhood educator programs;
- Seven courses will be held in the Manistee Downtown Education Center with an average enrollment of 12.8 students, Kinney said. Courses include English composition, first-year seminar courses, intro to business, philosophy and sociology.