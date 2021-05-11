PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Wednesday marks the start of the season for 10 Spot on U.S. 10.
When 10 Spot first began, a few plastic picnic tables were set out for customers being served by the Weiner Wagon food truck. Some yard games, such as corn hole and giant Jenga, were also available for customers.
Now, 10 Spot is home to six food trucks, a drink shop and a stage. Wooden picnic tables and outdoor heaters sit beneath a tent where customers can eat. The yard games are no longer out because of COVID-19, however, the games may be brought back later this summer.
Wednesday will be the fourth year the 10 Spot has operated at its location on U.S. 10 near Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. The trucks are noncompetitive and work together on decisions for 10 Spot.
“We kind of wanted to create a space where we all kind of park, and kind of push each other and try to draw bigger crowds,” said Josiah Coates, who owns the Lakeside Weiner Wagon and one of the food trucks at 10 Spot. Coates manages 10 Spot for
One new addition to 10 Spot is a small stage for live entertainment. Coates said the idea of the stage is people will come to perform if given the space. Some open-mic nights will be scheduled. However, there will be a structure to the performances. A sign-up sheet will be created for entertainers and acts will be booked on Saturdays. Ludington High School senior Taylor Makowicki will be the first performer on Saturday.
“We wanted to really provide entertainment for our customers, but also provide a space where people can come and share their talents,” Coates said.
Coates sees the growth of 10 Spot as a reflection of where the food industry is headed. People want good food, and Coates thinks food trucks have the ability to create great menus and still offer it at reasonable prices. He also said food trucks offer a different eating experience compared to restaurants.
“I think it’s all like it’s multiple multifaceted,” Coates said. “It’s about who we are as people and how people want to experience their meals.”
Coates hopes 10 Spot will become a draw for people, rather than just another place to eat. He wants it to be a destination where people can enjoy good food.