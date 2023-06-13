Scottville has lined up its first brownfield project since the formation of the city’s own brownfield redevelopment authority in summer 2022.
The city commission on Monday signed off on an agreement between its BRA and Dollar General to make the store’s new and expanded location — coming to 209 S. Main St. — the city’s first brownfield project since splintering off from the county-run Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority last year, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Brownfield authorities provide incentives for the development of contaminated, blighted or functionally obsolete properties.
Newkirk told the Daily News there’s a “significant amount” of remediation work that needs to be done at the site, home of the former Healy building; the work is going to be costly, and might not be possible without assistance that comes from the brownfield designation.
“I think the contaminated soil removal is just over $200,000, then they have to put soil back in,” Newkirk said. “Before they can tear the building down they have to abate any hard metals, any lead, and also any asbestos that’s in the building.”
Newkirk said it’s a win-win for the city and for Dollar General. He said the city can’t afford to handle remediation efforts on its own, and added that the purpose of brownfield projects is to “take a lot of these big projects that have upfront costs for the developers,” giving them assistance in the form of tax capture.
“This is a really cool thing and hopefully it’s going to be up quick,” Newkirk said. “They’re really eager to get going and this was the last step for them to start work.”
Dollar General announced plans to relocate from its current location on North Main Street to the larger South Main Street spot in March, with plans to develop a larger facility with more fresh food and vegetables.
The city also opted to formally relinquish rights to an alley behind the future Dollar General location, and to apply tax increment funding that previously went to the city’s Downtown Development Authority to the new store. The TIF funding totals about $200 per year, Newkirk said.
REPUBLIC SERVICES
The commission approved a one-year extension of its waste-management contract with Republic Services, at a higher rate to compensate for rising costs of fuel.
Newkirk said the city was presented with two options from Republic — one for a single year, and one for three years. The city opted for the one-year extension as it’s hoping to issue a request for proposals from other waste-management service providers sometime soon.
“They’ve been getting contract extensions since about 2016, so the last time the city did a request for proposals was 2013 or so,” Newkirk said. “A lot has changed in 10 years, and by the time we got a proposal from Republic there wasn’t a lot of time for evaluation and to do a real comprehensive look at … what the refuse needs are.”
The commission hopes to evaluate those needs in the coming year, which will “give us and Republic a year to know, well in advance, that we’re going to do an RFP in the next year for waste services.”
The one-year rate totals about $91,000, up from the previous rate which was around $86,000, Newkirk said.
BOAT LAUNCH FEES
Fees for parking at the Pere Marquette River boat launch are now being collected, and commissioners approved a resolution to affirm that on Monday.
Newkirk said the resolution first came up last year. Fees started being collected during Memorial Day weekend.
The cost of parking is $5 and money will go toward needed updates at the boat launch itself.
“It’s not going anywhere else, because that facility needs maintenance and upgrades,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk stressed that the fees are only in effect for the boat launch, not for parking at Riverside Park.
TRUTH IN TAXATION
The city held a truth in taxation hearing to recapture about $31,000 in tax revenue that hasn’t been collected in recent years.
Newkirk emphasized that city taxes will not exceed levels originally approved by voters, but the city will collect more than it has been.
“Residents approved 20 mills for Scottville to collect, years ago, but there’s state legislation that takes slices of that away, like the Headlee Amendment,” Newkirk said. “Those were all portions of the tax revenue that the state would remove our ability to collect unless we held public hearings.”
The roughly $31,000 will be “spread across a couple thousand parcels,” and will ultimately be a minor change for taxpayers, according to Newkirk.
VACANCIES
Officials also approved the appointment Randall Wyman to fill the commission seat vacated by Kelli Pettit in May.
Another vacancy remains, however, and a special election in November will be required to fill it, Newkirk said.
The position formerly held by Susan Evans prior to her May 8 resignation will remain vacant until the fall, as too much time passed without any residents expressing an interest in filling the seat.
The commission has not yet called for a special election, but Newkirk said it’s inevitable at this point, as the city charter requires it.