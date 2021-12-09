AMBER TOWNSHIP — Children in kindergarten can bring bundles of energy, but so did Ben Nickelson as he gave tours to children from Franklin Elementary School Thursday afternoon at Needlefast Evergreen Tree Farm.
Once children from Cori Towns’ classroom were outside the barn where trees are baled and more, Nickelson began his tour with lots of questions for the children.
It’s a tour that Ben Nickelson’s dad, Jim, started when his brother was near kindergarten. It’s a tradition that’s carried on except for last year because of COVID-19, and it’s a tradition that’s passed from one generation to the next with Needlefast.
“I came out here on it,” Ben Nickelson said. “The teachers that are coming out (Thursday) are Mrs. (Stephanie) Stowe and Cori Towns. I think both of them came out when they were kindergarteners. It’s been a good tradition of it.
“Funny enough, the only class that had to have to miss was last year. My daughter was in kindergarten. My daughter didn’t get to go,” he said.
Maybe, they’ll get their chance in the spring, Nickelson said. Jim Nickelson started the tour and passed on the tour to Ben. Jim’s last tour was when his grandson — Ben’s son — was in kindergarten.
The about hour-long tour included telling the kids when the work at Needlefast begins in the fall, telling how old trees were that were available for sale and more. He even asked how many got their trees already or from Needlefast, and asked if some had a artificial tree.
“I’d say about half come out here at some point,” he said.
Inside the barn, Nickelson showed the kids how the baler works, how crews measure them and more. Ben Nickelson’s dad, Jim, drove a wagon with the kids aboard so they could see nearly the entire process of growing trees on the farm.
It included having an area where seeds were planted so trees can grow. Nickelson asked the kids what they thought might try to eat the seeds, and he received a variety of answers from a fox to a deer, and eventually one of the kids guessed a turkey to be right.
“This girl in the back the other day was waving her hand, … and she goes, ‘Lions!’” Nickelson recalled with a laugh. “I’m like, well, if we have lions running around here we’ve got some problems. I won’t be worrying about turkeys any more.”
The wagon ride included showing the children trees that were one year old to a few years old. Where some of the younger trees were planted, tubes were in place. Nickelson told the kids that mice will hurt the trees if not for the traps.
Plus, the family’s golden retrievers are out roaming around, and the dogs grab a lot of the attention.
After the wagon ride, the kids went into a warm part of the barn where seeds are shaken from pine cones. Each child was able to keep a pine cone for themselves.
In the past, kindergarten students from just Lakeview and Franklin elementary schools took the tour, and it was even expanded to students from Ludington Area Catholic School and Mason County Central. But, because of COVID-19, the farm thought bringing back the tours on a smaller scale for now was the best for everyone.
“This year, Franklin reached out to me and said they were able to field trips,” Nickelson said. “I didn’t reach out to the other to, I wanted to with the first year back, see how it goes. I didn’t want to bring back everybody and then only have half a class because of COVID.
“Next year, if there’s no issues — and there hasn’t been — we’ll get rolling and have Scottville back out and LAC offered back out and go from there.”