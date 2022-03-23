A group of Ludington-area cyclists is aiming to get more kids safely riding on bikes.
The group is called Shoreline FORCE, short for “Families for Cycling Education.” They started meeting last year, but are building more momentum this year with a bike rodeo scheduled for April and a filing for nonprofit status in the works.
The group aims to meet monthly and has several active members, including the owners of Spindrift Cyclesports and Trailhead Bike Shop and a representative from District Health Department No. 10.
“It’s just a few of us, and (some) have full-time jobs and are just doing this on the side, but we just know that it’s that important, and we just believe in it so much that it’s worth it,” said Alison Helminski, one of the group’s leaders and a physical education teacher at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
“The kids in our community are worth it 100%.”
Shoreline FORCE is hosting a bike rodeo next month, where kids can safely practice road riding on a miniature course complete with sidewalks, intersections and stop lights. There will also be stations for fitting and decorating their bikes and helmets.
The rodeo will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30 in the West Shore Community College Tech Center parking lot. It’s being held at WSCC because even though you can’t bike there, the group wants to cater to the broader area WSCC serves.
There have been, and continue to be, local organizations promoting youth cycling. The Optimist Club of Ludington ran bike rodeos until several years ago. But overall, it seems the area only has “partial programs,” and Shoreline FORCE aims to “bring the spokes together,” said member Elane Vandenbergh.
Helminski said the group has some “wild ideas and dreams” for other projects. Members interviewed for this story suggested helmet giveaways, a free bike rental area and advocacy for more and wider bike lanes.
They are also eyeing some empty neighborhood land for a bike garden, which is basically a permanent bike rodeo set-up. They’ve been in touch with Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster about the idea, and Foster told the Daily News it’s an “interesting thing to consider.”
The land, located at Monona and Seminole drives, was granted to the city decades ago on the condition that it be used for a playground. With other playgrounds now nearby and no other use for the land, the city recently weighed the costs of selling it off, which could trigger a legal dispute with the grantor’s next of kin.
Foster said on Wednesday that he’s reached out to that individual about the bike garden idea, but has not heard back yet.
The group also has a role in organizing the National Bike to School Day on May 4. Helminski, is meeting with law enforcement and school administrators next month to plan a safe route to the new Ludington Elementary School.
In an interview, Helminski recognized the lack of bike access to the school, which has no sidewalks on any side. She said she’d “really encourage” looking into the Michigan Safe Routes to School Program, which offers grants to build sidewalks and crosswalks.
“Our hope as a group is that we can create some awareness … that this is an issue,” Helminski said. “We need to recognize that people want to walk and bike to school, but we need to provide them with a safe route to do that.”
Last year’s National Bike to School Day was a “big eye-opening experience” for Helminski. She was shocked to see some kids without helmets, others on bikes that didn’t fit them, some with flat tires and others “with chains literally hanging off,” she said.
Looking for something to do about it, she had a couple remote meetings with Norte, a youth cycling advocacy group in Traverse City. But they soon let her know there was somebody closer to home she should talk to instead: Teresa Kovas, a pediatrician at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital who had contacted Norte recently, too.
Since then, the two have drawn together a group of interested cyclists. As a physical education teacher, Helminski said she wanted to get kids “outside, off a screen and moving,” while Kovas was most concerned with preventing head injuries. Each group member interviewed for this story had slightly different priorities, but all were variations on a theme.
“Everybody’s passion goes in a little bit different direction,” said Kyle Nichols, owner of Trailhead Bike Shop. “It’s starting to gel as we all kind of figure out where those passions help each other and don’t.”
Helminski said one of her goals is to bring area kids “the sheer joy of independence and freedom” that comes with a first bike, because many of them “don’t have that.”
“There’s not as much, ‘OK mom, I’ll be home by dark’” nowadays, she said. “We just want to get more kids safely on bikes in our community, and we feel like that’s something that could really strengthen our community, as well.”