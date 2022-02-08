Ludington has been without its only homeless shelter for nearly two years.
Prior to the pandemic, homeless men were able to spend cold winter and early spring nights in the basement of the Salvation Army Church, where spouses Tim and Tammy Martin ran the shelter, Hospitality in the Name of Christ. It was open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. from November to April.
But when COVID-19 ushered social distancing and quarantines into daily life, the basement shelter became a public health liability. Its doors haven’t reopened to the homeless since they closed in early 2020.
With no windows, limited square footage and only two bathrooms that are right next to each other, the basement shelter doesn’t have the capacity to separate COVID-positive guests, the COVID-maybes and the general population from each other, the Martins said.
There were about 270 homeless people in 2020 in Mason County, and 2021 data from the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness is expected to be about the same once it is released, TrueNorth Community Services previously told the Daily News.
“We know there’s a need out there,” said Tim Martin, adding that “hundreds” of homeless have come through the shelter since 2009. “We’ve just got to get our arms around how we can meet that need with COVID, now.”
Speaking with the Daily News during a free hot lunch at Community Church, the Martins said a new location was the way to meet that need. They said they’d looked into new buildings pre-pandemic, “but now I feel like we’ve got to do this,” Tammy said, “and we’ve got to do it right.”
They had been considering putting a bid in for the Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, a decommissioned pre-school. But the shelter’s board decided against it after a meeting this weekend, Tammy said.
Instead, they’re pursuing another option that Tammy said she wasn’t at liberty to discuss. While it isn’t yet a sure thing, she said the opportunity seems promising.
“When it was all said and done, (the pre-school) was off the table,” she said. “Not that it couldn’t be a good thing, but this other (option) would probably be a better fit for us.”
The Martins said an ideal new space for the shelter would have better ventilation than the windowless basement. It would also have more space than the current sleeping quarters, which Tim estimated to be about 400 square feet.
There might also be a place where overnight volunteers can leave their things to get ready in the morning, as well as a more isolated room for them to sleep in. When the shelter was last open, only a curtain separated the overnight volunteers from the guests.
Tim also suggested that a great location might be equipped with a licensed commercial kitchen where guests could receive cooking instruction.
The shelter has been located in the Salvation Army Church for about six years. For five years prior to that, it rotated between area churches every week or two. The result was “very unsettling,” especially to guests with mental illness, Tammy said.
By contrast, the basement shelter offered the homeless the sense of security that comes with a consistent place to hang your hat.
Each night, five tables were pushed together and the overnight volunteers ate a group dinner with the guests, typically over 20 in number. In the morning, volunteers served as the alarm clocks for guests who had a job to get to.
“It’s just amazing,” Tim said.
“They call it home,” Tammy said.
She said that while the Salvation Army ministry has been “extremely supportive and wiling to make anything work … we have just outgrown the space.”
When COVID hit, the Martins “sat down with every single individual, and we said, ‘Do you have a plan?’” Tim said. They drove some of them to stay with friends and family and provided food so they wouldn’t be a burden.
Since then, they’ve been helping their “homeless friends” with weekly hot lunches at Community Church and have provided them with “almost everything but shelter,” Tammy said.
For many of the folks who would have used the shelter last year, 2021 was easier than this year is proving to be, according to the Martins. Stimulus checks and extra state food assistance meant that many could take care of their basic needs, but that money is drying up.
The Martins said that with the pandemic cash, many were able to buy space on a couch to sleep on or find some other way to get a roof over their head. But this year, Tim said Hospitality in the Name of Christ has spent about $900 this year transporting homeless to other shelters.
“If we had a shelter, we’d fill it up. I know we would,” Tim said.