An infestation of European frog-bit, an invasive aquatic plant, was found on the lower Lincoln River, near its outlet to Lincoln Lake, in July.
The site is the first known infestation of the species in Mason County, according to Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
European frog-bit forms a free-floating mass of leaves, which look like small water lilies, up to 2 feet thick on the water’s surface. White flowers with yellow centers bloom from the leaves.
The “tangled mess” keeps sunlight from entering the water, blocks birds from reaching prey and is difficult to drive a boat through, said Vicki Sawicki, coordinator of the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.
“If left untreated, it would take over the whole lake,” Sawicki said. “It will ruin the lake. It will ruin it for fish. It will ruin it for birds. It will ruin it for native plants, and it will ruin it for people.”
Sawicki’s organization is hiring a contractor to spray the infestation with chemicals this fall, she said.
She anticipates that workers will be able to pull some of it out by hand early next summer, followed by an additional round of spraying in the fall, using funds from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program.
Sawicki said that while the Lincoln River infestation isn’t as bad as one discovered in Pentwater Lake in 2019, the species “grows really fast and aggressively” using a “double-whammy” of reproduction methods.
European frog-bit reproduces using chutes, similar to strawberry plants, and also drops seed-like “turions” that are able to lay dormant for multiple seasons.
The species was first detected in southeast Michigan in 1996, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and has spread east along the coast of Lake Erie and as far north as the eastern Upper Peninsula.
Sawicki’s organization detected it in Lincoln River while surveying six lakes within 15 miles of Pentwater Lake, she said. The Lincoln River site was the only infestation her group detected.
HOW TO HELP
In light of the infestation, Sawicki said that following the “clean, drain and dry” principle is “critical” for users of Lincoln Lake.
Before leaving an access site, boats and gear should be inspected and cleaned, according to the DNR. It should then be allowed to dry for five days before being used in other bodies of water.
Water should also be removed from live wells, bait buckets, bilges and other compartments before leaving an access site.
Sawicki said wiping vehicles and gear with a bleach solution is a useful step to be even more vigilant.