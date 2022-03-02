The state awarded grants for invasive species mitigation in the Mason County area to the tune of $579,300 on Tuesday.
One $244,900 grant could make Mason County a testing ground for a new way to detect hemlock woolly adelgid, a parasite spreading through west Michigan’s eastern hemlock trees.
Another $234,400 grant will fund a Lake County-centric campaign to keep off-road vehicle riders from spreading invasives along trails.
The campaign will include bar trivia, poker runs, gift certificates, billboards, trailhead signage and more, according to Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator for the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.
This round of funding from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program awarded $3.6 million spread across 31 projects.
Airborne HWA detection
A team at Grand Valley State University is working on a contraption that can catch traces of hemlock woolly adelgid, which could be a way to supplement the painstaking job of surveying acres of forest for the tiny, white creatures by hand.
HWA can kill hemlocks in four-to-10 years, and those trees play an important role in stabilizing Michigan’s coastal dunes. The bug was recently found in Cartier Park, and has also been found in Ludington State Park.
The new traps consist of “little plastic rings that have microscope slides that have been covered in petroleum jelly,” according to associate professor Charlyn Partridge, head of the project.
When adelgids are in the “crawler” phase of their life cycle, they are about the size of a pepper flake and could be blown onto the slides by wind.
Partridge’s team will this summer install 100 of the traps in HWA hotspots, probably including Mason County, she said. Every two weeks, slides will be removed from the traps and tested for HWA.
Partridge said the traps aren’t meant to completely replace on-foot survey work. Instead, she sees them as a way to ease detection in difficult terrain, monitor areas long-term and check back on treated areas.
Their grant will largely be used on expensive chemicals involved in testing the slides for HWA and on the manpower of lab personnel and five students retrieving the slides, Partridge said.
She added her team is working on a new 3D-printed version of the trap that should be more sturdy, preventing microscope slide breakage.
ORV campaign
The North Country CISMA is using a $234,400 grant to develop an awareness campaign targeted at ORV riders, especially in Lake County. The campaign is intended as a pilot program for a future statewide initiative, according to Sawicki, the program coordinator.
While mud-covered ORVs can be a trophy or badge of honor for their riders, they’re also effective ways to carry the seeds of invasive species from one trail to another, Sawicki said. The campaign will encourage riders to clean off their equipment between trails.
“Those trails go into really remote areas of forest where our valuable habitats are … and then they spread from the trail kind of unchecked,” Sawicki said.
Garlic mustard and wild parsnip are invasive plants particularly prone to spreading by ORV, she said, adding that garlic mustard has grown to cover over 300 acres near the Little “O” Trail in Lake County.
Sawicki said the grant award came as “a surprise,” as it includes invasive species-themed bar trivia and poker runs, complete with prizes. ORV riders will also be targeted with billboards, trailhead signage and even refrigerator magnets at rental spots featuring advice on managing invasives.
Some of the funds will also be used to survey ORV trails for invasive species, especially in Lake County, Sawicki added.
“It’s exciting and fun, but it’s going to be a lot of work,” she said.
The North Country CISMA won another grant providing $40,000 for wild parsnip mitigation in Osceola County and $60,000 for the CISMA’s operating funds.