What if TFM could not be used to control sea lamprey?
What if a better way can be found to control sea lamprey?
A new $3.4 million laboratory now in use at Michigan State University will study sea lamprey biology.
Researchers seek to determine the technical feasibility to modify sea lamprey genes to bolster control methods or someday even eradicate sea lamprey from the Great Lakes. The lab, funded by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, is under the direction of Weiming Li, MSU Fisheries and Wildlife and Physiology professor.
Teams Wi has led found the pheromone used by adult male sea lamprey to attract spawning females. He’s also was part of a team annotating the sea lamprey genome – the set of DNA instructions in a sea lamprey cell.
Others working in the lab include Yu-Wen Chung-Davidson, associate professor in MSU’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife; Tyler Buchinger, MSU associate professor who coordinates the research on genomics; and Jacob Kimmel, facility manager.
Dr. Li and his associates hope to someday identify genes and mechanisms in sea lamprey which could be modified genetically to reduce or eliminate sea lampreys’ threat to the Great Lakes fishery.
“The sea lamprey is incredibly destructive,” Marc Gaden, GLFC deputy executive secretary, said. “We have a $7 billion fishery. The sea lamprey is the number one thing threatening it.”
Treatments with the lampricide TFM and in-stream barriers provide the current controls now, at a cost of about $25 million a year to the GLFC, which is charged under a 1958 treaty between the United States and Canada, with controlling and researching the invasive sea lamprey.
“We want to have supplements to current control methods,” Gaden said.
Enter gene editing and the new yet-to-be-named lab.
“Our immediate objective is to focus on technical feasibility. We’re not there yet,” Wi said.
The long-term impact of potential gene editing controls, if identified, would still have to be reviewed. Ethical and practical matters also would have to be studied before any potentially identified technique could be approved by the GLFC for use.
For now, Li and his team seek to see how effectively and efficiently they can identify and edit genes and that drive factors such as reproduction or phases of life in sea lamprey.
If possible, editing a gene to delay by a few years the start of or to eliminate the predatory stage could mean reduced TFM treatments.
Sex ratio manipulation is another area of potential research, Chung-Davidson, said. If a gene can be found and edited to create all male sea lamprey, over time the population might be eliminated.
“If we can make all males, that would be wonderful,” Chung-Davidson said, cautioning to find an answer from sea lamprey, though, is difficult.
Lessons learned from those researching genes in other species can help. “They have a wealth of information we can use,” Buchinger, said.
Still, Li noted it took 15 years to understand the pheromones used by male sea lamprey to attract females.
“We are committed to making a positive impact” Li said. “We are also prepared for the longer term. Our work is actually dictated by the life cycle of sea lamprey. Its life cycle is long. When you work with genetics, you need to work through two or three generations. Sea lamprey life cycle is about six or seven years. If you work through three generations (that’s) 20 years. The reality is it takes devotion to make it work, but we need time.”
Gaden said GLFC supports promising science as a means to find new ways to keep sea lamprey at bay, or better yet, rid the Great Lakes of them. Gaden said some modelling genetic controls talk about the possibility of eradication someday, which he said gets the GLFC’s attention.
“The Great Lakes Fishery Commission loves good ideas,” Gaden said. “Through a process of review, we will fund the things important to our mission. MSU has been the hub of this for a long time and the investment in the lab is a testament of the fishery commission’s commitment to finding new ways to combat this pest, but also to invest where science capacity is quite substantial.”
The new lab is the latest product of 20 years of partnering between MSU and the GLFC to keep sea lamprey in check.
Current controls have worked well. TFM kills 98 percent of larval lamprey in streams before they metamorphose into the predatory fish-killing stage of their lives in the lakes.
However, Gaden said, dams are being removed from rivers in Great Lakes states. There is a chance sea lamprey could become resistant to TFM. Or public opinion might change leading to stopping use of TFM in the roughly 120 rivers treated on a rotating basis every three-to-four-years. Furthermore, “there’s only one supplier and we’re the only user,” Gaden said. That could make TFM cost prohibitive.
Thus, the research into gene editing at the new lab to potentially identify supplemental control methods.