Riemer Law found a home at the street corner of Court and Rowe.
The owner, Blake Riemer, returned to Ludington to set up his law practice. He held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the move at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“I wanted to let people know I’m here,” he said.
The affair was small due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he was able to invite family.
“Family came. I didn’t want to make it too big,” Riemer said.
Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce representatives provided the ribbon and scissors.
“We are happy to have Riemer Law as one of our newer members and welcome (Riemer) back to town,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the chamber.
The office is a bright white house located near the courthouse — which made it a prime spot, according to Riemer.
“I like to be downtown. It’s nice and close to the courthouse, and it worked out well to be able to live above my work,” he said. “It makes it easier and more convenient to meet clients.”
He might paint the interior, but otherwise the building was move-in ready. The business had a soft opening earlier this year and is ready to take on clients.
“With recent events, if you haven’t already, consider planning ahead ... with a will or power of attorney. It lays that foundation and makes it easier for your loved ones. You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Riemer Law offers estate planning and limited scope representation.
“Estate planning is my specialty. I want to be proficient in that and serve the community as best I can in that way,” he said.
Riemer was born and raised in Ludington. He received his undergraduate degree from Ferris State University. He moved to Nashville, Tenn., before beginning his law degree at Cooley Law School at West Michigan University. He later transfered Michigan State University where he graduated.
“I was set up in Grand Rapids for a bit and then decided Ludington would be a better fit for me. I planned on moving back here anyway. This office being available — it fell into my hands,” he said.
He plans to expand in the future and take on partners who specialize in other areas of law to offer the community a wider range of counsel.
“It’s nice to come back to my home town and serve the community,” Riemer said. “I’m really happy to be back home, and I’m looking forward to helping them out as much as I can, whether it’s setting up a will, a trust or power of attorney. I’m really looking forward to being back.”
Riemer Law is located at {span}201 N. Rowe St.{/span}