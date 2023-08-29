Ludington High School Asst. Principal Frank Marietta was officially introduced to the school district following school board approval earlier this month.
Marietta comes to the district with 22 years in education. For the past eight years, he has been in administration. Previously, Marietta served four years as principal of Ravenna Middle School, and before that he served four years as principal and athletic director at Fennville High School.
Marietta, his wife, and two children, 8 and 10 years old, feel blessed to be in the LASD district. Marietta, who used to come to Ludington with his father fishing when he was younger, has always loved the area.
He told a story of his graduation day from Central Michigan University, following the ceremony his father told him, :If you can get a job on the west side of the state, then do it, but if you can get to Ludington, that would be even better.:
“Here I am 22 years later,” he said. “I called my dad up, and he was so excited for me.”
Marietta said because of his background in education, it allowed him to talk with others about Ludington.
“They told me LASD has a great administration, awesome staff and teachers. They care about kids and they will do anything they can for an Oriole,” he said. “Who would not want to be on the team like that? I thought about my family and the future that we have. I felt that this was a great opportunity for me and my family long term.”
Marietta sees himself as a relational leader.
“Everything I do has been through relationships,” he said. “I will help students find their people and find their thing. Those are the two things that I will naturally lean into, same with staff, championing their efforts. They have had great success here already, they are doing wonderful things, I want to continue to support them.”
Marietta said he got into the field of education because of the impact his teachers and coaches had on him growing up.
“That is what I want to do for the kids is to make a difference in their lives,” he said. “I want to make the same difference that education has made in my life.”
He said at the end of the day it is really about building relationships with people and that is how he operates.