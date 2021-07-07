Ludington’s master plan is due for an update.
Planning commissioners voted Wednesday night to begin the process of amending the current plan. The process is expected to take the rest of the year.
The city is required to create a new master plan, or update the existing one, every five years, said Heather Tykoski, community development director.
The master plan lays out the city’s intentions and goals. It guides the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to realize the plan.
This iteration of the master plan will be an update to the version implemented in 2016.
“There’s a lot still in the plan that’s very relevant and has not been accomplished,” Tykoski said. “So doing an update to that plan seems the most feasible to do.”
Tykoski shared a tentative schedule for the plan’s development.
The planning commission’s next meeting, on Aug. 4, could be a joint meeting with the city council to discuss its goals.
The following couple of months would be used to gather public feedback. By mid-October, a master plan could be advertised for a public hearing at the planning commission’s Nov. 3 meeting.
If the plan is passed at the commission’s Dec. 1 meeting, the city council would vote on it later that month.
Pre-parade blankets
Commissioner Melissa Reed asked the other commissioners for their thoughts on what she described as “free chair and blanket day” — the day before the Freedom Festival Grand Parade, when Ludington Avenue is lined with the items to save space for the next day.
Reed said she created a survey on the topic and about three-quarters of the 423 respondents indicated they were in favor of some kind of restriction. She wondered whether it was an issue the planning commission should address.
While she admires the tradition, which was a feature of the parade during her childhood, she said now “it does seem to be a little bit crazy.”
She said that in the first year she owned her house on Ludington Avenue, someone laid a tarp in front of her house and held it down with spikes.
“I happened to have a conversation with somebody from Ludington Police Department, and you could almost see the exhausted look in their eye,” Reed said. LPD’s only option is to enforce an ordinance against putting anything in the city’s right-of-way, she said.
Commissioner Jeff Beilfuss said that as a recent Ludington resident, he “wasn’t bothered at all” by the tradition and found it “very Americana.”
Still, he worries that “people will continue to push that envelope farther and farther, bigger and bigger, and at some point something will have to be done.”
Commissioner John Terzano, who is also on the city council, said he would bring the topic to the council. He said it would be in the council’s “purview” as they issue permits for the parade and fireworks.
Commissioner Melissa Reed said she talked to her councilor, Les Johnson, who directed her to the planning commission. She said she would discuss it again with Johnson.