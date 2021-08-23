Ludington Meat Company will be opening this fall in Amber Township.
The business is owned by brothers Alec and Corey Sanders. The two grew up in the industry and decided they wanted to open their own business. Ludington Meat Company will offer its customers a range of fresh smoked meats, fresh and frozen beef, pork, poultry, fish and other seafood. Co-owner Alec Sanders said he and his brother wanted to supply as many Michigan-made products as they could. Customers can also stop and eat at Ludington Meat Company.
“We want to offer a large variety of quality products and be a ‘one-stop-shop’ with everything you need for a perfect meal, special occasion, large party or gathering,” Sanders said.
Matt Urka, the owner of Urka Auto Center, is also a co-owner. He has been a friend of the Sanders brothers for many years. Alec Sanders said they approached Urka with the idea of opening a business together and he was on board.
“Corey and I have had this dream of building a place in Ludington and having a store, and Matt is helping that dream become a reality,” Alec Sanders said.
Ludington Meat Company plans to feature six different components for customers to enjoy. The on-site smokehouse will cook and process the business in-house meats. These include Ludington Meat Company’s signature brand of bacon, ham, sausages, jerky, salami, bologna and other smoked meat products.
The full-service deli counter will display all of these signature meats while also offering made-to-order sandwiches and salads. National brands, such as Boar’s Head, will be available as well. The butcher block and market offer an extensive product line of fresh-cut meat and fish, many local to Michigan and the Midwest.
The deer processing center specializes in a large selection of sausages with convenient vacuum-seal packaging. A taproom and grill will allow customers to eat on-site. For guests wanting to enjoy nice weather while they eat, there will be a beer garden on the property.
Ludington Meat Company does not only offer meat and beer. It can also serve as a specialty grocer. Pantry staples like bread, fruits and vegetables will also be sold.
Co-owner Corey Sanders said it has been a lifelong dream for him and his brother to open this business. The Ludington natives have decades of experience in the meat industry, as well as extensive knowledge in meat processing and packaging. Both are looking forward to opening the doors to their new business.
“We have a passion for manufacturing, curing and smoking quality meats,” Corey Sanders said. “We are thrilled to bring a new brand of meat products to this region of Michigan to serve our community and those who visit.”
Approximately 20 people are planned to be employed by Ludington Meat Company. The business will be located at 3815 U.S. 10 off of U.S. 31, in the former Staples building.
“We’re both very excited,” Corey Sanders said. “This is something we’ve always wanted to do and we’re finally doing it.”