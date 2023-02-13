People over 65 will have a new way to access healthcare in Mason County. Homeward is a new healthcare provider dedicated to making healthcare more accessible for those living in rural areas across Michigan, including the Ludington and Mason County area.
“Our primary care teams will come directly to your home and community so that you may receive in-home preventive care,” Homeward communications manager Savannah Massengill stated. “Homeward makes healthcare services conveniently available to members through in-home care, virtually as needed, and within their communities via mobile clinics.”
Currently, Homeward accepts Medicare and Medicare Advantage and Massengill stated that Medicare covers an annual wellness visit every 12 months and at those visits, Homeward care associates will get to know the member’s family and medical history, do a weight and blood pressure check, and perform healthcare screenings.
“Homeward is dedicated to improving access to healthcare in rural communities across Michigan, where over half of Michigan counties are designated as rural,” nurse practitioner Susan Own said. “Our goal is to work with all hospitals in the area. We are focused on partnerships within communities we serve throughout Michigan and committed to providing an experience that supports our members throughout their care journey.”
Homeward is partnered with Priority Health, which is the health insurance arm of the Corewell Health System, which includes former Spectrum hospitals. In the Ludington area, they are working with Corewell Health Ludington Hospital to connect eligible members to Homeward’s services.
“We bring healthcare directly to your home,” Massengill said. “Your house calls will include the same primary care service that you would receive in a traditional office, but without the long car drives, waiting rooms and rushed appointments.”
Homeward provides care in the Ludington community and surrounding areas. In addition, members are also able to see Homeward’s clinicians and receive care/physical exams and other care services in large mobile clinics which are parked in various convenient locations within the community, including some local Rite Aids.
Anyone looking to schedule an appointment can fill out the contact form online at www.homewardmichigan.com or by calling, 844-670-2273.
Once enrolled, a Priority Health representative will call to schedule an approximately 45-minute in-home visit with a nurse or medical assistant to conduct an initial visit.
On the scheduled date and time, Homeward clinical staff will arrive and enter the patient’s home with permission or at a convenient location using the mobile clinic. During the visit, staff will check the member’s vitals, height and weight, and other important health metrics. The patient will then be introduced to a Homeward provider via a mobile device to discuss medication needs and next steps.
“A Homeward nurse or medical assistant, always dressed in purple Homeward scrubs will physically go to the member’s home to facilitate a visit,” Owen said. “For in-home visits, a provider will typically be remote. The registered nurse/medical assistant will make a video call to a Homeward provider in the latter half of the visit. When a member visits our mobile clinic, a provider will be onsite.”
After the visit, a nurse will schedule a follow up appointment. Members can also access other services on a regular basis and connect with Homeward’s clinical team through follow up virtual visits or community-based visits, as they become available.
Other services include, annual wellness visits, health screenings and risk assessments, routine and/or urgent, same-day care visits, diagnostic testing and blood work, cellular-based remote monitoring when appropriate and comprehensive primary care.
Comprehensive care services include cancer screenings (colon, prostate, breast, skin), chronic condition screening and treatment (i.e, diabetes, cardiac disease, osteoarthritis, thyroid, etc), Medication reconciliation, physical examinations, immunizations/vaccinations, health risk assessments, cognitive assessments, functional activity assessments, social determinants of health assessments and wellness counseling for nutrition, weight management and exercise.
“Over half of Michigan’s counties are rural and the state has the third most Medicare-eligible individuals living in rural communities in the United States, making it a perfect state in which to change the way members can access healthcare,” Owen said. “Studies have also shown that those who live in rural areas of the U.S. experience significantly worse outcomes because they cannot access care due to physician and nurse shortages and the closing of community hospitals.”